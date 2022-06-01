ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Hampton Sand Mine Lawsuit Will Await Ruling On Noyac Mine From Highest Court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Hampton Town’s lawsuit against New York State over the permitting of a Middle Highway sand mine, where the operators have proposed to mine sand from within the water table,... more. In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a nationwide federal law raising the age to 21 to buy...

Watch: East Hampton Village Board Debate

The Express News Group hosted a debate Friday, June 3, between the candidates for East Hampton Village Board: Arthur “Tiger” Graham, Sarah Amaden and Carrie Doyle. Voters will pick two... more. New consideration of siting a small group of parking spots off a narrow roadway in the middle...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Blade Agrees To Cancel Sag Harbor Seaplane Flights — For Now

Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been... more. Much of Head of Pond Road in Water Mill is closed because of a raging ... 3 Jun 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27Speaks: Bans Target Leaf Blowers as the Industry Says Transition Time Is Needed

Many East End towns and villages have adopted more stringent restrictions on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in recent years and in some cases outright bans seasonally or year round. Noise pollution, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the concerns that advocates for the bans raise, while members of the landscaping industry say battery-powered blowers are inadequate replacements and more time is needed for a transition. Joining our editors to discuss the merits of the arguments over leaf blowers are Ivan Roman, the owner and founder of landscape design, install and maintenance company Heirloom Gardens, and Andrew Messinger, the writer of the Hampton Gardener column for more than four decades.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TOB conducts beach restoration project

With Mother Nature eroding TOBAY Beach over the past three years and the Army Corps. of Engineers unable to deliver sand this season, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board conducted the largest beach restoration project on Long Island. On a daily basis, trucks filled with screened, cleaned and processed sand place it at TOBAY Beach in time for Memorial Day Weekend. In totoal, 33,000 tons of sand were placed at TOBAY Beach. Prior to these efforts, high tide reached and threatened the center ocean pavilion, as well as the dunes that protect Ocean Parkway.
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
A Cry For Action

It’s almost quaint to remember, a decade ago, the standing complaint within the Republican Party that the Democrats were relying too much on “judicial activism” to enact policy. Complaints about so-called activist judges became part of the standard rhetoric, and... A Team Of Heroes. This week, May...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
L.I. officials protest a state bill—and win

Dozens of Long Island county, town and village elected officials, as well as scores of concerned suburban residents, converged for a news conference at Tobay Beach in Massapequa on May 27 to protest a bill in the state legislature (S6917C). Present at the mews conference was a broad, bipartisan contingent...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Water project complaints aired at meeting

With construction well under way on the Bay Park Conveyance Project — a massive effort to improve water quality and storm resiliency across Nassau County — some residents are pleading for a solution to the problem of excessive noise caused by the construction. Work on the project started...
MERRICK, NY
Daunt’s Albatross In Montauk Opens After Renovation

Daunt’s Albatross, a year-round hotel in Montauk, has undergone a renovation to modernize the hotel, with a nod to the aesthetic of Old Montauk. Leo Daunt, 29, the owner of... more. New consideration of siting a small group of parking spots off a narrow roadway in the middle of...
MONTAUK, NY
$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Pond Path property on planning board’s agenda

On the agenda for the Town of Brookhaven Planning Board June 6 meeting is an eight-lot preliminary subdivision with cul-de-sac and drainage basin located at the southeast corner of Pond Path and Upper Sheep Pasture Road in East Setauket. A decision on the application submitted by Anthony Martino, president of...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Sen. Jim Gaughran not running for reelection

State Sen. James Gaughran, who represents much of the North Shore, has decided not to run for reelection due to the new congressional maps, which became official on May 20. District 5 no longer includes areas in Nassau County, which Gaughran said would make winning a challenge. “If I had...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Bulletin to Rye Brook Residents on the Westchester County Airport Master Plan Updating Process

To update the Westchester County Airport’s Master Plan. When completed, this Airport Master Plan will guide airport land use and operations for the next decade or longer. Westchester County Airport is the third-busiest airport in New York State and serves as a transportation hub for the region. It provides convenience to the public and businesses, and it generates economic benefits. It also creates environmental, public safety and health concerns that need to be consistently monitored and evaluated so that adverse impacts and risks can be minimized.
RYE BROOK, NY
Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

