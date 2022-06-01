ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Trojan relay teams make track history

cassville-democrat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southwest boys 4×800 and 4×400 relay teams finished fourth and eighth, respectively, at the Class 2 Track Meet Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City — the first in school history to earn All-State status. The 4×800 relay team of seniors Caden Uthe and Christian Long,...

www.cassville-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Missouri Class 5 baseball semifinals: Festus ends Willard's championship reign with extra-inning win; Platte County goes for first championship in 20 years

By Cody Thorn  Photos courtesy of Ron and Lisa Rigdon, Cheap Seats Photo OZARK — The only school with a chance to repeat saw that opportunity walk away — literally. Festus third baseman Conner McDonald drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the ...
AURORA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Jefferson City, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch 2 Stealth Bombers that Flew Over a Missourians Home

This really isn't unusual if you live near Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, but it's not often they're captured on video. One Missouri person shared video of 2 stealth bombers that recently flew over their home. You never know what you might find when you hang around on the...
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#The 4 8#Southwest#Uthe Long
lakeexpo.com

52-3C Sunrise Ridge Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Check OUT the TOTAL LAKE PACKAGE! This TURNKEY Condo at Sunrise Ridge known for its Breathtaking Lake VIEWS is ready for you! Almost 1400 square feet, 3+ Spacious Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, plus a BONUS LOFT for a 4th bedroom, office, or 2nd living area...your choice! This TOP FLOOR condo has main-level living, a wood-burning fireplace, Ceramic Tile Floors, and Corian Countertops, comes furnished, with lots of storage plus an additional storage closet (great for large boating supplies) and a 12X28 Boat Slip with a hoist. Besides the expansive main channel and cove views. The complex provides a heated pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and pickle ball for lots of FUN! All that is missing is YOU! Hurry...if you like the VIEW and want it to be yours...Call TODAY!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

UPDATED- AREA ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING

Several highways in the KMMO listening area are closed due to flooding. According to MoDOT, the closures are in Saline, Johnson and Pettis Counties. In Saline County, Route YY- about a half-mile north of Betty’s Truck Stop and I-70 is washed out and will be closed indefinitely; Highway 127 north of Sweet Springs at Salt Pond Creek, Old 40 Highway west of Sweet Springs and south of I-70- and Route VV north of I-70 near Emma are closed due to flooding.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestmoinfo.com

One Injured In Car And Motorhome Accident Near Cameron

An accident involving a car and motor home sent an Ashland, Missouri woman to the hospital early Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 60 year old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada was attempting to make a left turn in front of a motorhome while driving westbound on U.S. 36, about a half mile east of Cameron. A motor home, operated by 76 year old Charles Crump of Ashland impacted Dhillon’s vehicle.
CAMERON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Plane makes emergency landing in Cole County field

Watch the scene in the player above. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A small plane made an apparent emergency landing Friday in a Cole County field. The single-engine prop plane made the landing in the field near Zion Road and Kaiser Lane late Friday morning. The location is southwest of Jefferson City. The plane, a Piper The post Plane makes emergency landing in Cole County field appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Eldon man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man was hurt Thursday night in a boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 36-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Bret L. Johnson, 26, was thrown from his personal watercraft after he made a sharp turn and hit another personal watercraft.
ELDON, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Express Care In Osage Beach Closes

Residents wishing to use the Express Care facility at Lake Regional Hospital will have to find an alternate place. Officials say they’re temporarily shutting down their Osage Beach facility starting this morning. The employees working there are being shifted to other clinics in the community, including Camdenton, Eldon and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
WAND TV

Missouri murder suspect arrested in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a Missouri murder was arrested in Macon County. NBC affiliate KOMU said 57-year-old John F. Tucker was wanted for a Feb. 2, 2017 deadly shooting, in which Christopher S. James was found with a gunshot wound under an apartment complex stairwell. The apartments were in the 1000 block fo S. Williams St. in Moberly, Mo.
MACON COUNTY, IL
KYTV

1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy