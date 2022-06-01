Trojan relay teams make track history

Check OUT the TOTAL LAKE PACKAGE! This TURNKEY Condo at Sunrise Ridge known for its Breathtaking Lake VIEWS is ready for you! Almost 1400 square feet, 3+ Spacious Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, plus a BONUS LOFT for a 4th bedroom, office, or 2nd living area...your choice! This TOP FLOOR condo has main-level living, a wood-burning fireplace, Ceramic Tile Floors, and Corian Countertops, comes furnished, with lots of storage plus an additional storage closet (great for large boating supplies) and a 12X28 Boat Slip with a hoist. Besides the expansive main channel and cove views. The complex provides a heated pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and pickle ball for lots of FUN! All that is missing is YOU! Hurry...if you like the VIEW and want it to be yours...Call TODAY!

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO