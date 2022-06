The University of Dayton has appointed Don Pair, a 30-year faculty member, as executive director of its Hanley Sustainability Institute. "One of the highlights of my time at UD has been to help stand up HSI. I believe our sustainability work by the faculty, staff, students and community partners makes an impact on local and global sustainability issues," said Pair, who led the institute in an interim role for four years after it was established in 2014 through a $12.5 million gift from the George P. Hanley Foundation.

