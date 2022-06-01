ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses The Oscars Slap On Red Table Talk, Hopes For Reconciliation Between Chris Rock and Will Smith

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia,” Jada Pinkett Smith said, introducing this week’s episode of her Facebook Watch talk show which she co-hosts with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. As we all know by now, Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder that causes a person’s hair to fall out, and a G.I. Jane joke about her bald head, delivered by Chris Rock at this year’s Oscar ceremony, was the catalyst for Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith to slap Rock on stage.

The premiere episode of this season of Red Table Talk, which featured guest Janelle Monáe, briefly acknowledged what had happened between the two men, explaining via an on-screen message, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

The time has called. Using the topic of alopecia as a starting point, Pinkett Smith stated, “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health, and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.”

“Now about Oscar night,” she said. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s figuring out this thing called life together.” Though Pinkett Smith did not use Rock’s name, we all know that he and her husband are the two men she’s referring to, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will publicly acknowledge one another.

