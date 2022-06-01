Drifters make their way through Milan

MILAN — There were squealing tires and a lot of smoke in the parking lot of Freudenberg-NOK Wednesday morning.

But it wasn't from the employees rushing into work at the Milan plant.

It was after they got into work when the fun really started.

Employees got some time off Wednesday morning and were given the chance to watch some drifting in the parking lot, as the company celebrated 25 years of Corteco as a brand of Freudenberg-NOK.

The FCP EURO formula drift car was on hand, and five lucky employees got to go along for a ride.

Drifting is a driving style in which the driver uses throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting and steering input to keep the car in a condition of oversteer. Drifters emphasize car control by coordinating the amount of counter steer with the simultaneous application of the throttle and brakes to shift the weight balance of the car back and forth through the turns.

It looks like the race cars are sort of sliding sideways as the race forward.

Twenty-five years ago, Corteco became part of the Freudenberg Group and started its business activities in October 1996. Over the past 25 years, Corteco has established itself as Freudenberg's trading company in the independent aftermarket (IAM) and has steadily expanded its offering to meet customer demands.

Before Corteco became part of the group, Freudenberg had focused on original equipment and spare parts requirements for car manufacturers (OEM). With the IAM brand Corteco, car drivers can benefit from Freudenberg OE-quality spare parts throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. The three main pillars of Corteco’s range are sealing, vibration control and cabin air filters.

"FCP EURO is one of our biggest customers," said Rebecca Griffin, branding manager for Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies.

"We supply parts to them and we sponsor a couple of their cars. They are actually on their way to a race and they are making a pit stop here."

Five employees were selected to get a ride in the car.

"They try to bring the car out once a year to show our employees and this is the first year they are actually able to move it in our lot," Griffin said. "It is really exciting and you can see all of our employees came out to watch."

Employee also were invited to participate in an ExclusiveCar EXPO. They were asked to bring a unique project or unique car to show fellow colleagues.

The winner received four tickets to Summit Motorsports 45th Annual Night Under Fire in August.