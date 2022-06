You know how you grab ice out of the freezer on a hot, summer day and expect, well, just ice? If you've got a refrigerator at your house, keep reading because unfortunately, over 360,000 refrigerators have been recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. due to parts of the ice maker breaking, pieces of it showing up in the ice and causing a choking hazard.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO