POTUS

Biden meets with Fed chair to address record inflation

pbs.org
 3 days ago

President Biden called in the head of the Federal Reserve Tuesday to talk about...

www.pbs.org

Washington Examiner

Biden applauds OPEC while condemning American oil

OPEC will increase its oil production by 648,000 barrels per day starting in July. President Joe Biden is applauding this decision, but he seems to forget that high gas prices are partially the result of his administration’s energy policies. He wants more oil from OPEC nations but refuses to let American producers meet the demand of the market.
POTUS
Jerome Powell
Judy Woodruff
Brian Deese
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Inflation And Economy#Fed Chair#Senate Confirmation#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve
Fox News

MSNBC rips Biden for Taiwan gaffe: Sign of ‘bumbling foreign policy,’ ‘incompetence’

MSNBC opinion columnist Zeeshan Aleem blasted President Joe Biden Monday for his latest "bumbling" foreign policy gaffe on Taiwan. Aleem bashed the president's claim that the U.S. would "militarily intervene" if China invades Taiwan that the administration had to walk back, saying it’s part of a "troubling pattern" that could "unwittingly" signal to U.S. adversaries that the country "is more inclined toward war than it is." He also slammed Biden’s words for revealing "a lack of clarity born of incompetence or indiscipline rather than a deliberate decision" on his part.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation

At the White House, President Biden has been ‘rattled’ by his sinking poll numbers and is pressing sides for a more “compelling message” and “sharper strategies” to address inflation and improve his political standings, people close to the president tell NBC News. In a rare in-person meeting, the President met with the Federal Reserve Chairman, who has ratcheted up interest rates trying to tame inflation.May 31, 2022.
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Former Trump adviser vows to lead charge on Biden impeachment and subpoenas

A former Trump White House adviser is vowing to "lead the charge" in exacting political retribution against leading Democrats if Republicans win back power in Washington this year. Expanding on what he wrote in a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department,...
CNBC

Inside a Biden White House adrift

Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube. Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they've tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Yes, Biden Deserves Blame for Inflation

President Joe Biden has written an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal detailing his plan to fight inflation. Well, perhaps the word "detailing" is too generous. The preponderance of the column features Biden taking credit for economic growth that can be attributed to the reopening of the economy that was shuttered by the governing class during COVID. Biden, of course, not only championed those closings but was critical of Republican governors who opened their states before he deemed it appropriate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden leads Trump in 2024 poll despite flagging approval rating

Former President Donald Trump may lead just about every survey of the potential 2024 Republican primary field, but there's one key rival he continues to trail: Joe Biden.The current president would win 42 per cent of the vote, according to a poll conducted by YouGov and Yahoo! News. Mr Trump followed close behind with the support of 39 per cent of respondents.The results come despite Mr Biden's underwater approval rating, which was at 42 per cent (with 53 per cent disapproval) in the same survey. That result suggests that enough Americans still dislike the idea of Donald Trump taking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

