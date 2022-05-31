EU leaders discuss more sanctions targeting Russian oil

A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
PRESIDENT Zelensky has issued a fierce warning to Vladimir Putin in his nightly address, making it clear he will not back down. The Ukrainian said the Russians would meet the same fate of all previous invaders over the centuries, moments after Putin attended Moscow's Victory Day parade. Zelensky said: "On...
A new report indicates that an anonymous Russian intelligence officer claims that President Vladimir Putin is on the verge of losing his eyesight and has a short lifespan as his health condition deteriorates further. What Happened: According to a Mirror news report, an FSB officer said Putin is suffering from...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Pro-Ukraine protesters across Europe are furious about Russia’s invasion, and they’re taking it out on the closest Russian government official they can find. On Monday, Russian ambassador to...
VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
KYIV/LVIV, May 30 (Reuters) - EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, the last city still held by Kyiv in Ukraine's strategic Luhansk province. European Council President Charles Michel said...
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that Russia would respond if NATO began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland which have both decided to join the U.S. military alliance after the invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day...
HELSINKI/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 12 (Reuters) - Moscow warned Finland on Thursday it would face consequences as it seeks to apply for NATO membership "without delay" and Ukraine said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, where there has been renewed fighting in recent days. The...
KYIV/SVITLODARSK, Ukraine, May 26 (Reuters) - Advancing Russian forces came closer to surrounding Ukrainian troops in the east, briefly seizing positions on the last highway out of a crucial pair of Ukrainian-held cities before being beaten back, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday. Three months into its invasion of Ukraine,...
