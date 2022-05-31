ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU leaders discuss more sanctions targeting Russian oil

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Russian forces kept up a relentless onslaught Tuesday in...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#European Union#Moscow#Eastern Ukraine#Eu#Ukrainian#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Putin says Russia will respond if NATO bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that Russia would respond if NATO began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland which have both decided to join the U.S. military alliance after the invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian forces edge closer to encircling Ukraine troops in east

KYIV/SVITLODARSK, Ukraine, May 26 (Reuters) - Advancing Russian forces came closer to surrounding Ukrainian troops in the east, briefly seizing positions on the last highway out of a crucial pair of Ukrainian-held cities before being beaten back, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday. Three months into its invasion of Ukraine,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy