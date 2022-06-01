St. Louis to remain coach of Canadiens next season

Forward discusses testing at NHL Scouting Combine, training plans. Brad Lambert of Pelicans in Liiga, the top professional men's league in Finland, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8. The 18-year-old forward, No. 5 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, scored 10 points (four goals, six assists) while averaging 14:15 of ice time in 49 games this season. He had no points and averaged 9:35 of ice time in three playoff games. Lambert scored five points (one goal, four assists) in two games for Finland at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was postponed on Dec. 29. He signed with Pelicans on Jan. 17 after 24 games with JYP this season.

