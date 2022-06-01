ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis to remain coach of Canadiens next season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas 14-19-4 with Montreal after replacing Ducharme on Feb. 9. Martin St. Louis agreed to a three-year contract to remain coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. "A three-year contract like this gives time to build something, and it doesn't happen overnight," St. Louis said. "I think we have a bit...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Price preparing as if he'll keep playing for Canadiens

Goalie continues recovery from knee surgery, was limited to five games this season. Carey Price said he doesn't know what his future holds as the Montreal Canadiens goalie continues his recovery from knee surgery, but he'll get ready for next season as if he'll be playing. "I'm getting prepared to...
NHL

