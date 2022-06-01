ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Top photos from Jags' fourth OTA session

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZ9yR_0fxK0ovo00

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the field for their fourth organized team activity session Tuesday. After taking the field for one more today, the team will have five more before completing the current phase.

Jags coach Doug Pederson seemed to like where the team was heading into Tuesday’s session. Before taking the field for practice, he discussed a wide variety of things including how the quarterbacks behind Trevor Lawrence have fared, who the team is looking at for return duties, the defensive backs room, and much more.

After he met with the media, the Jags proceeded to have a productive practice session despite rain interfering at one point. Initially, things started outside before the team moved into their indoor facility where they were able to get some work in before concluding things.

Here are some of the top pictures that were taken along the way:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBGSa_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1tHW_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7LQC_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghuQv_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Tc1w_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBY9p_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine - Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsS7K_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl4Yc_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9tSR_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tF9IS_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjXbg_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eATw7_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ5Tw_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cajMK_0fxK0ovo00

© [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's most underrated defensive players

In the NFL, players are underrated for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes, they’re second banana to a superstar whose deeds take up all the oxygen. Other times, it may be that the player has to climb up the depth chart as a little-regarded contributor, and the media hasn’t caught up yet. It’s also possible that the player has an incandescent talent that’s hidden by an unfavorable scheme. And it could also be that the player has had one great season, and everyone’s waiting to see if it’s a fluke.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN picks Saints as the best landing spot for their top remaining free agent

Who would have guessed that the New Orleans Saints would end up being one of the bigger players in the latest waves of free agency? Given how slowly the Saints moved on from their ill-advised pursuit of Deshaun Watson and the twin departures of Marcus Williams and Terron Armstead, you’d be forgiven for keeping low expectations as we moved further into the offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans' Lovie Smith lumped in with average coaches in Pro Football Focus rankings

The Houston Texans still room for improvement when it comes to assembling a competitive roster, but the club may have upgraded at coach. According to Conor McQuiston from Pro Football Focus, who compiled a list of 26 NFL coaches (rookie coaches for 2022 were excluded), Smith ranks as the 17th-best coach and is grouped in the “average coach” tier.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One play that sold 49ers on RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The 49ers didn’t draft any running backs between 2018 and 2020. Then they took Trey Sermon in the third round and Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round in 2021, and Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round in 2022. Taking a running back in Round 3 two consecutive years seemed unthinkable, but Davis-Price sold the 49ers with his blend of size, speed and toughness.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Florida Times Union
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls to Oklahoma State in 10th, forcing winner-take-all game Monday

The wild weekend will continue. Oklahoma State, the No. 7 seed and host of the Stillwater Regional, rallied from a one-run deficit in the ninth and then plated four runs in the 10th to win, 14-10, to force a winner-take-all game for a spot in the Super Regionals on Monday. Aidan Meola singled up the middle, off the foot of Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart, to score the go-ahead runs in the first inning of extras. Oklahoma State re-captured the lead in the top of the ninth behind two walks, two doubles and a single and took a 10-8 lead into the bottom...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

POLL: Which veteran QB do you want the Panthers to acquire?

Despite openly wishing to add “a lot of competition” under center this offseason, general manager Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers haven’t really done it. Sure, they made their move to trade up and select University of Mississippi product Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL draft. But is their competition for the starting quarterback job really going to be a two-horse race between a depreciating Sam Darnold and a third-round pick?
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs HC Romeo Crennel announces retirement from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator and head coach Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement from the NFL after 50 years of coaching and 39 years in the league. “Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” said Crennel. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy