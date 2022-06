On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in the downtown square in Graham, TX with Casyn Smith from the convention and visitor’s bureau in Graham. This will be the site of The Food Truck Championship of Texas. Starting at 5:00, June 3rd, their Shop Local Late initiative begins. Many shops around the downtown square are going to be open until 8:00. They will be serving beverages and food and may even have some discounts for you. There will also be 13 food trucks on the square.

GRAHAM, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO