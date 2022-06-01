ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘It’s about time’: Biden welcomes first woman to lead one of the five US armed services

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMRl8_0fxJt7pf00

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was “about time” and a “big deal” that one of the US armed services had a woman in charge as he attended a change-of-command ceremony to mark the start of Admiral Linda Fagan’s watch as Commandant of the US Coast Guard .

Adm Fagan was confirmed as the 27th commandant to lead the service — which traces its’ history to the Revenue Cutter Service founded by Alexander Hamilton — on 11 May, just one month after Mr Biden officially nominated her to the post.

On Wednesday, she officially assumed her place as the coast guard ’s highest-ranking officer with Mr Biden in attendance.

“The secretary of defence, when he sent me the name I said: 'What in the hell took you so long?’” Mr Biden said before offering Adm Fagan his congratulations.

The president also praised Adm Fagan for her “decades of service” beginning with her commissioning as an ensign in 1985, and said the veteran officer “has demonstrated an exceptional skill, integrity, and commitment to our country” and “upholds the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard”.

“There’s no one more qualified to lead the proud women and men of the Coast Guard, and she will also be the first woman to serve as Commandant of the Coast Guard -- the first woman to lead any branch of the United States Armed Forces,” he said. “With her trailblazing career, Admiral Fagan shows that young people -- young people entering service that we mean it when we say there are no doors -- no doors closed to women”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They did, but I didn’t’: Biden denies baby formula makers’ claim shortage was expected in awkward joint briefing

President Joe Biden has said that he wasn’t made aware of the baby formula shortage crisis until April, but industry leaders said they raised the alarm two months earlier. During a joint briefing on Wednesday, the senior vice president at baby formula manufacturer Reckitt, Robert Cleveland, said that “we knew from the very beginning that this would be a very serious event”. Mr Biden and five baby formula executives laid out differing timelines during the virtual event hosted at the White House to discuss the administration’s work to boost formula production. Following reports of unsanitary conditions, the crisis began...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

A U.S. Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a face-to-face diplomatic protest from Kuwait and sparked a rare Twitter fight between the two close allies.On Friday, U.S. diplomats were doubling down with rainbow flag postings and statements in support of LGBTQ rights on social media. The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti government's official objection the day before to what Kuwait's state news agency called the “pro-gay rights post” of the U.S. Embassy there.“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” State Department...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexander Hamilton
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Armed Services#About Time#Women And Men#United States Coast Guard#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Us Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
The Independent

Fifty countries voice fury as North Korea takes helm of UN disarmament body despite looming nuclear test

Dozens of countries have voiced strong opposition to North Korea taking the temporary leadership of the world’s foremost multilateral disarmament group at the United Nations.North Korea took the presidency of the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament on Thursday, because the position rotates between the body’s 65 members in the alphabetical order of country names in English.It comes as Pyongyang remains under sanctions imposed by UN Security Council resolutions for developing and testing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The country has intensified its efforts in developing and testing a slew of missiles this year, including two tests of suspected ICBM missiles, which...
WORLD
The Independent

The rise of the AR-15: Why America is defending a ‘weapon of war’

Nearly 20 years after AR-15-style rifles returned to the market, the powerful weapons are back in the spotlight as the United States once again debates the role of assault-style guns in society.There are now roughly 20 million of them in the US, according to a 2020 survey from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry trade group.That’s a staggering number of weapons in circulation for a design that was made largely illegal in 1994, when lawmakers on Capitol Hill united with a Democratic president, Bill Clinton, to ban a number of AR-15-style models from the the market. The Clinton-era...
POLITICS
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
The Independent

North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test

North Korea test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say where the weapon was fired from or how far it flew. The launch came a day after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea, apparently their first drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warns West of strikes if longer-range missiles supplied

Russia will launch attacks on a new set of Ukrainian targets if the US starts supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles, president Vladimir Putin has warned.According to the TASS news agency, Mr Putin told the state television channel Rossiya-1 that, if such missiles are supplied, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting.”Despite suggesting that the West’s sending of more advanced rocket systems would exacterbate the conflict, Putin said that it will not not bring any fundamental changes to the battlefield.“We understand that this supply (of advance rocket systems) from the United States and some...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea test-fires short-range ballistic missiles after South Korea and US stage drill

Setting a possible single-day record for ballistic launches, North Korea test-fired a salvo of eight short-range missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said. The missiles were fired from multiple locations in succession over 35 minutes, marking North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone – including its first inter-continental ballistic missile demonstrations in nearly five years.These locations included the Sunan region near North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said but didn’t immediately specify how far the missiles flew. Japan’s defense minister Nobuo Kishi said the country detected at least...
MILITARY
Reuters

Cambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party

PHNOM PENH, June 5 (Reuters) - Cambodians voted in local elections on Sunday as a fledgling opposition movement sought to claw back support and mount a challenge to the party of longtime leader Hun Sen. Authorities under the ruling Cambodian People's Party have in recent years moved to crush dissent...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Puerto Ricans speak out on US territory's political status

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans crowded into a convention center Saturday where federal legislators held a public hearing to decide the future of the island’s political status as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes and a deep economic crisis.One by one, dozens of people ranging from politicians to retirees to young people leaned into a microphone and spoke against the island’s current territorial status, which recognizes its people as U.S. citizens but does not allow them to vote in presidential elections, denies them certain federal benefits and allows them one representative in Congress with limited voting powers.The...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Violence in America: Gun control is an important step — but we also must address root causes

Amid the horrifying but ever-increasing scale of mass shootings in America, the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was especially heartbreaking. Nineteen beautiful children never returned home to their loved ones. Many more will suffer severe PTSD for a long time to come. Despite these exhausting, seemingly incessant mass killings, as usual there has been much grandstanding from many political leaders and pundits — including a powerful address to the nation by President Biden — but it is likely that little or nothing will done. It's a shameful, rotting, entrenched pattern.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP planning ‘army’ of poll watchers and lawyers to descend on blue districts

Republican operatives are working to recruit an “army” of poll watchers, legal experts and other volunteers to flood Democratic-leaning communities in Michigan with GOP-aligned poll watchers who could theoretically try to interfere with upcoming elections.The effort, first reported by Politico, is centered in a major swing state where Joe Biden narrowly won over Donald Trump in 2020, prompting cries of fraud from the Trump campaign that were never backed up with any hard evidence.According to operatives who spoke to the news outlet, Republican organisations aligned with the national party are working to close what they see as a gap between...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy