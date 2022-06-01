ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Till debt do us part: Wedding costs skyrocket

By Sloane Glass, Nichole Berlie, Joshua Eferighe
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVNGc_0fxJs3PO00

( NewsNation ) — A total of 2.5 million couples are expected to wed this year, according to The Wedding Report — a number not seen in four decades.

Thats five weddings this year to which an average guest will be invited.

A cause for joy, yes, but for some, inflation has made those invitations feel less celebratory and more like a bill.

Hotel costs are up over 11 percent from 2019 to more than $130. And with gas prices at a record high, airfare has risen, too: Numbers from Hopper , a travel data firm, show prices up around 45 percent compared to the same time last year.

This trend is due to pandemic-delayed parties that — from wedding showers to engagement parties — are back on.

“It’s not cheap for people to come to weddings anymore … People really don’t cover their plate anymore when they come as a guest, because it’s so expensive. People can’t afford it. If you’re a family of four, you’re paying almost $1,000 to attend a wedding. That’s, like, a bit crazy,” one bride told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday.

And she’s right: A recent survey from wedding website Zola found that guests can expect to spend upwards of $1,300 to attend just one out-of-state wedding.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Unfortunately, attending weddings isn’t the only thing that cost more. Thanks to inflation, the prices for the wedding itself are, too.

According to The Knot Real Weddings Study , which tracks the average wedding cost and other data per state, the average couple is spending roughly $28,000 on their wedding, up from $20,000 in 2020.

Similarly, also per research from The Knot , wedding dresses are 20 percent more expensive today than they were in 2019 due to supply chain issues.

And the dinner plates that bride was complaining about? That’s because high market prices have caused catering to rise more than 14 percent in some cases.

“Where I work, we just increased prices by 30 percent and that’s just because the supply chain, getting things in and products are just so much more costly and that’s something that’s not going to change,” Leah Beebe, a wedding and events coordinator out of Indiana, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday.

If you are looking to tighten the purse strings before you tie the knot, there are some options.

“I usually try and go over what’s most important to them,” Beebe said. “If they’re wanting a really nice venue and a really nice photographer, maybe they don’t mind food not being as big of a deal,” she continued.

One thing the pandemic changed about the wedding industry is that couples are more empowered to do what feels right for them.

Smaller weddings, elopements and non-traditional parties have all become more common . So, if you want to save money, you may have to do something out of the box.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

5 injured after crash near hospital

SHADY GROVE, Md. (WDVM) — First responders are at the scene of a crash that left injured five people outside of Shady Grove Hospital on Friday evening. Officials said that the crash happened on Shady Grove Road and Fallsgrove Boulevard. The five people, who were all adults, were being evaluated by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHADY GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Washington Dc#Skyrocket#The Wedding Report#Hopper#Newsnation
WDVM 25

Maryland man shoots at police with rifle

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

School board candidate checks out all LGBTQ books

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — “No longer going to be taking my children to the public library system until they can prove that it is a safe place for children,” Heather Fletcher said. Fletcher was talking about a display of LGBTQ-themed books and movies. The library system brought out replacements for the same materials she checked […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WDVM 25

Man dead after shooting with police

TOWSON, Md. (WDVM) — On June 4, at around 8:40 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) went to a call of an “unknown trouble” in the 500 block of Virginia Ave., in Towson. According to the news release, when police got to the apartment, they heard gunshots. Police went to the floor where the […]
TOWSON, MD
WDVM 25

Martinsburg road closures for PRIDE celebration

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Roads in Martinsburg will be closed on Saturday as celebrations ushering in Pride Month continue. Officials said on Facebook that Eastern Panhandle Pride will be holding their PRIDE celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Martinsburg. They advised of the following closures: East Burke closed from 6 a.m. until […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

16-year-old boy missing, last seen with classmate also reported missing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Gaithersburg.     On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., Brandon Carl Barnett, 16, was last seen with a classmate, Kimora Ray Bowie, who was also reported missing on Thursday.  Barnett went missing from Cross Country Ct. […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy