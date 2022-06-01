ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

Indiana Silver Alert Canceled for 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Osceola

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCEOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 14-year-old boy from Elkhart County. Jalen Winfield was last seen at around 9:30...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Severe Weather Possible Monday Afternoon and Evening Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible across Indiana Monday afternoon and evening. “We do have that potential, especially as we head through the afternoon hours. It’s looking like it will happen around 3 to 5 pm, when we see that peak heating of the day. I think our main threat with these storms later on today is the potential for some damaging wind, but I think there is an isolated tornado chance as well. I think the chances for a tornado are slim, but we can’t completely rule that out,” said Stephanie Mead, WISH-TV meteorologist.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Gas Tax Update: Genuine Miracle, But Not The Right One

An honest-to-goodness miracle took place Thursday in the city of Indianapolis. State Representative Jeff Thompson returned WIBC host Rob Kendall’s phone call regarding why Indiana Republicans are dragging their butts on bringing relief to Hoosiers at the gas pump. First, A Helpful Review:. Republicans raised the gas tax by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Unanimous Supreme Court Strikes Down Special Session Law

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb has won his lawsuit over legislators’ attempt to call their own special sessions. A unanimous Indiana Supreme Court says only the governor can call a special session once legislators have adjourned. Holcomb sued last year after legislators passed a law over his veto, deputizing the 16-member Legislative Council to reconvene the House and Senate to review a governor’s emergency declaration.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy