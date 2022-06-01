ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ART: Student show hosted by Westside School opening at Museum of Museums

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photos courtesy Westside School) Student artists from Westside School (WSB sponsor) hope you’ll take a journey to explore a view into their journey. They’re hosting a...

BIZNOTES: New businesses NW Kids Life Coaching and Inside Out

INSIDE OUT: Amy Sennett-Starner says she has “made the very exciting decision to open my own yoga and Pilates studio here in West Seattle” – Inside Out, a “community-based studio that focuses on building mindful strengthening and stretching through yoga, Pilates and dance methods – including alignment, strength, breathwork and self-awareness.” She adds, “I have secured an amazing location at 3270 California Ave SW, Upper unit (formerly Counterforce Tae Kwan Do), above Alair Gift Shop and Dylan Clothing Co., with tons of space and light and room to move and grow and most importantly, look inside. I am in the early stages of a build ut and hopefully will be able to open doors this September.” She’s teaching yoga elsewhere in the meantime – info’s on her website.
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Feathered families, and other new views

Thanks to the photographers who have shared more images of West Seattle birds – enough for a new gallery. Above, Michelle Green Arnson describes her photo as “Chestnut-backed Chickadee fledglings and their bedraggled parent.” Below, another family scene – Tom Trulin photographed two Steller’s Jays, the elder feeding the younger:
Rotary Club of West Seattle plants ‘Peace Poles.’ Want one?

An announcement and invitation, from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is excited to “Plant and Dedicate“ three Peace Poles to the following locations in 2022. West Seattle Eagles Club, 4426 California SW. Fauntleroy Church, UCC, 9140 California SW. The Log House...
TUESDAY: Tasty way to help the Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Summer adventure is ahead for 40 West Seattle High School students, as part of a district-leading program – here’s the announcement:. We have the excellent news to announce that more students than ever from West Seattle High School will be studying abroad this summer. We are the top school in the district and one of the top schools in the nation with CIEE! This summer, 40 students from WSHS will be departing the country for 3-4 weeks to study abroad as part of the CIEE Global Navigator Program. They will be studying a wide variety of subjects during their experience, including language, environmental science, arts, business, leadership, and international relations. Students will be traveling to 11 different countries including Mexico, Spain, France, Costa Rica, Argentina, Portugal, UK, Ireland, Morocco, Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands. This year, students earned over $66,000 in scholarships toward their journeys. This program is coordinated by French teacher Meghan Schumacher.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hike on Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day

The weekend’s almost here and you have many options for how to spend it. If you haven’t already seen this one in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – here’s a reminder of one option for celebrating our greenspaces, sent by Judy Bentley:. On National Trails...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Alki on Saturday, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally) CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here. WSHS REUNION: All alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything).
Ferry questions? WSF plans systemwide community meetings this month

(Ferry in Elliott Bay, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Most of the Washington State Ferries news here lately has been related to ongoing planning for the Fauntleroy terminal/dock rebuild. But the ferry system is still in a reduced mode of operation on some routes, including Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, and has announced online community meetings to provide updates on where things stand. The meetings are set for 1 pm Tuesday, June 14th, and 6 pm Wednesday, June 15th. From the announcement, here’s the plan:
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Here are the routing/station options the city is recommending

Next Tuesday morning, the City Council’s Transportation and Utilities Committee will get a look at what West Seattle/Ballard light-rail routing and station-location alternatives the city is proposing supporting, before the Sound Transit Board settles on its “preferred alternative” recommendation next month. You don’t have to wait until the meeting for a look – the slide deck is already published along with the agenda (which explains how to comment at the meeting).
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pole problem at Fauntleroy/Concord

Thanks for the tips and the texted photo. Witnesses say the damage was done by a semitruck “clipping” the utility pole at Fauntleroy/Concord while making a turn. Police are on scene and Seattle City Light has been notified.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Silverado

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD stolen from 48th Ave SW between Juneau and Findlay some time between 10 pm and 5 am. Plate # C71140D. Truck also had tools. Police report # 22-141476. Please phone it in if sighted.

