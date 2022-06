In 2004, when I was four years old, my family moved to the United States from Congo Kinshasa in Africa because of a civil war. My father was excited for the opportunities that laid ahead for his two daughters, and he embraced this new country with open arms. While my mother was excited, too, she also worried that living in a new country would somehow erase her and her children's rich and vibrant culture, and that my younger sister and I would forget where we came from.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO