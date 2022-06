(Undated) -- Monday is the last day for in-person absentee voting for the Primary Election at County Auditor's offices in Iowa. After today, voters will have to vote in-person at their polling place on Primary Election Day, June 7. The Primary narrows the field of competing candidates to one per party for the November General Election. In Iowa voters can change their party registration on the day of the Primary. Also, any seventeen-year-old in Iowa who will be eighteen by the November general election date is allowed to vote in the summer primaries.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO