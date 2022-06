Maybe you’ve had an influx of new hires from The Great Reshuffle. Or maybe you’re at a company going through a rough time. Or maybe you’re just trying to maintain a healthy status quo. For all these situations and more, it’s important for leaders to understand moral injury: a form of trauma that can occur in both intense occupational settings, like an emergency room, or seemingly more placid environments, such as in an accounting office. This cognitive affliction can occur at work, because of work, or have an impact on work, in every setting imaginable.

