Custer County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LOGAN COUNTY At 407 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guthrie, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Meridian and Seward. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Lincoln, northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Logan Counties through 500 AM CDT At 414 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guthrie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northeastern Edmond, Guthrie, Luther, Arcadia, Meridian, Fallis and Seward. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 147 and 156. Interstate 44 between mile markers 145 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

