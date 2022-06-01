ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Zalat Pizza bringing fourth Houston location to Washington Avenue

By Shawn Arrajj
 5 days ago
Following the opening of a Heights location in April, officials with Dallas-based Zalat Pizza announced they now plan to open a new pizza shop on Washington Avenue in June. The fourth Houston-area location of...

Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble Sign Co. to move to new building by early 2023

Humble Sign Co. is planning to relocate to a new building located at 20620 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble, according to a company spokesperson. Construction will begin on the new location in four to eight weeks, and company leaders said they hope the move will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Humble Sign Co. is located at 20702 Townsen Blvd. E., Humble. The business designs, fabricates and installs a variety of indoor and outdoor signs for retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. 281-984-5407. www.humblesignco.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

CBD bar, lounge Wild to expand to Montrose in August

The Bali-inspired CBD lounge Wild is expected to open its second location in Montrose in August at 1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, taking over the former UB Preserv space. Founders Adyson and Andrew Alvis, the cousins behind Grinder’s Coffee Bar and The CBD Apothecary, said they will add a new element to the Montrose location—high-end plates and tapas, according to a June press release. However, they said they plan to still offer the same coffee shop, dispensary and cocktail menu items from the Heights location of Wild.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

25 cheap or free activities to do in Greater Houston area this summer

From museums and farmers markets to yoga and car shows, there are dozens of free and cheap activities for Houston-area residents to check out this summer. Fitness in the Park is presented by The J.W. Couch Foundation at Discovery Green. Attendees can bring a water bottle, towel and a mat if attending yoga. This will continue until the end of June. Free (admission). 1500 McKinney St., Houston www.discoverygreen.com/fitness.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emancipet launches new location in Hwy. 290 PetSmart in Cy-Fair

Nonprofit veterinary clinic Emancipet opened its newest affordable vet clinic April 13 inside PetSmart at 13830 Hwy. 290, Houston. The clinic offers discounted services starting at $15 to provide spay/neuter surgery, preventive care, vaccinations, microchips and other services. 713-321-2713. www.emancipet.org. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miyagi Ken International Academy opens new Spring-area location

Miyagi Ken International Academy has opened its new location at 22936 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A, Spring, according to a May 27 Facebook post from the business. The academy will be holding a six-week summer camp program followed by an open house event on July 17, which will feature exhibitions of the students’ learned skills and activities pertaining to Japanese culture. The studio offers lessons on Japanese karate for students starting at 4 years old. 936-217-3155. www.karateinthewoodlands.com.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Water-Based Activities to Experience in Texas

While there are plenty of pools and water activities in Houston, it’s time to venture out and find somewhere exciting to escape the relentless sun. Fortunately, there are refreshing ways all around Texas to achieve sweet relief from the heat and boredom. It’s not hard to locate an ideal spot to cool down, ranging from a crystal-blue lagoon to an indoor water park to a natural spring.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lakeway EV Golf Carts now open in Montgomery

Lakeway EV Golf Carts is now open at 907 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, specializing in lithium-powered products including golf carts and other electric vehicles. The store is open, but the grand opening will be in early July, according to owner Don McCain. 936-648-7840. www.lakewayev.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Portions of some Washington Avenue corridor, Montrose streets designated as residential parking permit areas

Editor's note: The article was updated to clarify why the item was pulled from the May 25 meeting. Houston City Council approved a recommendation from the. Houston Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department at its June 1 meeting to require residential parking permits in certain designated areas around the Washington Avenue corridor, Montrose and River Oaks.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor 4U2C now open on Louetta Road in Spring

Floor 4U2C opened May 1 at 4010 Louetta Road, Spring. Owned by Sonny Janabi, the flooring specialist supplies a variety of flooring products ranging from carpet and vinyl to wood and tile. 480-561-7603. www.floor4u2c.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in May 2016...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tacos Los Parientes now open along Main Street in Pearland

Tacos Los Parientes opened in May at 2002 N. Main St., Ste. 112, Pearland. The Mexican restaurant boasts taquitos; gorditas; burritos; sopes; tortas; and quesabirrias, which is a Mexican dish made up of cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese. 832-230-5571. https://bit.ly/3PCBz9W. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

