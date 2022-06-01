Getty offers $40,000 global photography grant for fair representation of disabilities

Getty images has announced a global Creative Grant programme worth $40,000 for photographers and videographers to support and encourage a greater authentic representation of disability communities. Entrants must apply before 30 June 2022.

In collaboration with Verizon Media, Getty launches this grant in the hopes of it elevating content creators to share and capture much-needed representation and visual stories that emphasise the “community” aspect of disability groups.

• Looking for the best professional cameras?

The recently announced Disability Communities Creative Grant from Getty has been established in an effort to more authentically represent people in the media who are living with disabilities, and promote diversity within areas of creative commercial photography, content creation, and videography.

The creative grant programme will provide financial support and mentorship for artists who are committed to representing members within the disability community fairly and authentically, while elevating the work and voices of people within these disability communities

This grant follows closely in the footsteps of Getty's Disability Collection , launched in 2018 and arising from a partnership between Getty, Verizon, and in conjunction with the National Disability Leadership Alliance (NDLA). The collection currently includes over 4,000 curated images, and videos, breaking stereotypes and devoted to portraying individuals with disabilities more accurately.

Getty offers grant for creatives to represent disability communities (Image credit: fotostorm/Getty Images)

Open globally to photographers and videographers, and supported by a matching grant from Verizon, Disability Communities will award one recipient with $15,000 and another recipient will receive $10,000, with three recipients awarded $5,000 each. The creative grant is seeking diverse perspectives, and photographers or videographers with disabilities are specifically encouraged to apply.

Getty recognises the challenges that are faced by photographers worldwide when first breaking into the commercial industry, and the creative grant programme will hopefully assist to alleviate some of the financial hurdles photographers might face when capturing this authentic content.

To apply, photographers and videographers must submit links to existing portfolios of work online, a 200-500 word project proposal summary, plus an inspirational mood board accompanied by a short essay that outlines the desired approach. Submissions made must be digital in format and also in English.

With the overarching goal of helping brands, agencies and content creators more authentically represent those within the disabled community, this year's grant will be awarded to applicants and selected by an industry-leading panel of disability activists and creative leaders, selected to provide their expertise and experience.

Dr. Rebecca Swift, Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images and Creative Grant Judge, has shared that: “In media and advertising, people with disabilities are often visualised alone, or as the only person with a disability in a community.”

She continues, “building on our ongoing work with the Disability Collection, our aim is to help content creators, brands and agencies emphasise the true nature of what it means to be part of the wider disability community”.

Getty Images has so far spent over a decade working towards breaking down harmful stereotypes and is aiming to create a more authentic visual view of concepts such as gender, LGBTQ, religion, race, mental illness and disability across advertising and social media.

Grant recipients are encouraged to license their content through Getty Images, with a generous 100% royalty rate for any imagery created that falls within their proposed project. Individuals will also receive mentorship from one of Getty’s award-winning Art Directors, as well as a website feature on Getty's Creative Insights.

Be sure to apply by the deadline of 30 June, 2022. Winners and recipients of the Creative Grant will be announced during the week of July 25, 2022, in coinciding with the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Getty states on its website that, "Just as images have the power to shape ideas, we believe they have the power to move the world – elevating diverse narratives that can alter perceptions, evoke empathy and build community."

• Read more:

Best camera for portraits

Best lens for portraits

$10,000 #ShowUs Grant from Getty and Dove set to encourage diversity

Annie Leibovitz joins campaign to create free, diversity-driven travel photo library

Disabled Photographers' Society celebrates 50th anniversary in style

This is not an opinion piece, this is fact – gender & photography edition