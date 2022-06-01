You Could Take Home One of Sketch London’s Famous Pink Chairs, Starting at Just $100

Back in the 18th century, London’s mews houses were less than desirable. The two- or three-story buildings, usually tucked away behind a grand mansion, once served as horse stables and later mechanic’s garages. Today they’re prime real estate. “They were overlooked for decades. Now everyone wants one,” says Angus Buchanan, creative director of design firm Buchanan Studio—and that includes his wife and studio cofounder Charlotte’s parents. The couple spends the majority of their time in Wiltshire, about a two-hour drive from London, but they wanted a place in the city where they could visit a few times a month to see Charlotte and her two sisters, plus their many grandchildren.

