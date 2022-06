“It’s gonna take more than a chance of showers to put this show off,” REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin told an Ohio crowd last night. “We are here and ready to rock!”. He was certainly putting a positive spin on what had been a challenging few hours leading up to showtime: Thunderstorms rolled through the area, leaving flooded roads and felling a massive nearby tree. Some concertgoers were forced to seek an alternate route after it blocked one of the main pathways into the venue.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO