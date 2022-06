May: “I’m confident FOA and UC Davis will be in good hands”. University of California, Davis, Chancellor Gary S. May has selected Clare Shinnerl to serve as the next vice chancellor of Finance, Operations and Administration, or FOA, effective Aug. 15. Shinnerl is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience, most recently at UC San Francisco, where she has been senior associate vice chancellor of campus life services.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO