ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

St-Louis eager to 'solidify the culture' at training camp

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Head coach Martin St-Louis met the media via Zoom after signing a three-year contract extension. The Hall of Famer officially became the 32nd bench boss in franchise history. Here are a few highlights from his press conference:. St-Louis on the significance of a three-year deal in terms...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

CBJ builds final playground as part of $400,000 grant commitment

The Blue Jackets-themed playground located in Driving Park marks the eighth to be built since 2016. The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, in partnership with Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, spent the day building a custom Blue Jackets-themed playground to serve the Driving Park neighborhood. The project marks the eighth and final playground of a $400,000 grant commitment from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to build and install Blue Jackets-themed playgrounds throughout central Ohio to help kids get healthy, play safely and stay active.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

THE SKINNY: HEAT VS. WOLVES - GAME 2

Stockton looks to tie up series after overtime loss in Game 1. TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Chicago Wolves. LOCATION: Allstate Arena | Chicago, Ill. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the AHL's top two regular-season teams lived up to the billing, a punch-and-counter affair ending in overtime with the home Chicago Wolves stealing the opening contest of the best-of-seven by a 5-4 final. Four different skaters lit the lamp for Stockton while Chicago was paced by Josh Leivo's three points. Special teams proved to be the difference in the contest, with the Heat going empty on four power play chances while Chicago cashed in on all three trips to the man-advantage.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

'Enceki' defends Gaming World Championship European title

Finland-born player first to win consecutive crowns. MAASTRICHT, Netherlands -- The 2022 NHL® Gaming World Championship™, featuring the best EA SPORTS™ NHL® 22 players across the globe, wrapped up its European tournament at the GG22 sports gaming festival in Maastricht, Netherlands this afternoon, the National Hockey League announced. It took overtime in Game 3 in front of a live audience to decide a winner -- but in the end, the most decorated NHL Gaming World Championship player and reigning European Champion, Erik 'ENCEKI' Tammenpää, added another European title to his ever-growing resume.
NHL
NHL

Key Dates, Topics to Track for Predators Offseason

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are coming to a close, but the business of the 2022-23 season is already underway for the Predators and the rest of the League. General managers and scouts just wrapped up watching the league's top prospects at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo. Next up is a critical period of recruitment and roster management for General Manager David Poile and the rest of the front office as the Predators aim to build on eight consecutive playoff appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#The Hall Of Famer
NHL

Lightning receive group effort, rally for Game 3 win in Eastern Final

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning could feel their three-peat dream slipping away in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Trailing by two after allowing two power-play goals, the Lightning were staring down potentially being one loss from...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Oilers expect assist from raucous fans in Game 3 of Western Final

EDMONTON -- Bob Nicholson and Ken Holland were driving in from Edmonton International Airport on Friday when they saw a symbol that brightened their collective mood. Nicholson, the chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, and Holland, the team's general manager, were returning from Denver where the Colorado Avalanche had taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final.
NHL
NHL

Gretzky honors former Oilers locker room attendant Moss with mega draw

Edmonton native became integral part of local sports community, died in 2020. A year and a half after Joey Moss' passing, Wayne Gretzky is still finding ways to help honor his memory, and now he's asking others to do the same. Moss, the Oilers' former locker room attendant, was born...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Price of Canadiens wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance

Goalie returned after having knee surgery, entering player assistance program for substance use. Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens won the Masterton Trophy on Friday as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Price had offseason knee surgery that was expected to keep...
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Rangers at Lightning, Game 3, Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA -- Brayden Point won't be returning to save the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on Sunday. So the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will need to find another way to turn the best-of-7 series around after losing the first two games on the road.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Patrice Bergeron Wins 2022 Frank J. Selke Trophy

BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, June 5, that Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron has been named the winner of the 2022 Frank J. Selke Trophy, given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game as judged by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Rangers analyst Valiquette does full split to make point

Former NHL goalie says team needs to get at least one in Tampa, shares video. If an EBUG is needed in the Eastern Conference Final, Stephen Valiquette has shown that he is ready for the call. The former goalie, who played five of his six NHL seasons with the New...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Cooper-Gallant friendship on hold during Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK -- Jon Cooper and Gerard Gallant will meet at center ice after the Eastern Conference Final ends for a handshake that will mean a great deal to each of them. "It'll be a handshake of admiration," said Cooper, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach. Cooper and Gallant, the New...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Alternate Jersey Auction

Show your Avalanche pride by bidding to own an Alternate Logo Jersey. Proceeds benefit Kroenke Sports Charities community programs in Colorado. Bid on and view items at www.ksc.givesmart.com or text KSC to 76278. The auction features. Alternate jerseys from division rival games. Alternate logo hats. Alternate logo hoodies. Francouz goalie...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Price preparing as if he'll keep playing for Canadiens

Goalie continues recovery from knee surgery, was limited to five games this season. Carey Price said he doesn't know what his future holds as the Montreal Canadiens goalie continues his recovery from knee surgery, but he'll get ready for next season as if he'll be playing. "I'm getting prepared to...
NHL
NHL

Top Prospects at the Combine | DRAFT

The NHL hosted their top prospects media availability on Friday ahead of the fitness testing, set to take place all day on Saturday. Check out some of the coverage and top notes below:. Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie. Savoie (left) is ranked 4th among North American Skaters by NHL Central...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche look to continue road success in Game 3 against Oilers

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are expecting a difficult test when they face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday. Colorado won each game at home to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. "Edmonton will be buzzing....
DENVER, CO
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Diary: Brad Lambert

Forward discusses testing at NHL Scouting Combine, training plans. Brad Lambert of Pelicans in Liiga, the top professional men's league in Finland, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8. The 18-year-old forward, No. 5 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, scored 10 points (four goals, six assists) while averaging 14:15 of ice time in 49 games this season. He had no points and averaged 9:35 of ice time in three playoff games. Lambert scored five points (one goal, four assists) in two games for Finland at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was postponed on Dec. 29. He signed with Pelicans on Jan. 17 after 24 games with JYP this season.
NHL
NHL

Willie O'Ree Award winner to be announced before Game 3 of Western Final

Honor given to individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society through hockey. Winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be announced throughout the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. The winner of the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual will be revealed Saturday...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy