Whittier, California – An off-duty officer with the Whittier Police Department was killed in a motorcycle accident that took place on Saturday near Lynwood. Crews were sent to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue after receiving a report of a crash at approximately 3:32 p.m. The report said a man was lying on the ground while the motorcycle was caught in flames.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO