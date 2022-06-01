ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Yellowstone visitor, 25, is gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet in the air

By Drew Weisholtz
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Tuesday. The woman, who was visiting from Ohio, came within 10 feet of the animal, while two other people came within 25 yards. Park rules...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

Body of California man, 69, found in remote part of Death Valley National Park

The body of a California man who last communicated with his family in May was found Wednesday in a remote section of Death Valley National Park, according to park officials. Officials found the body of John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach, following a two-day air and ground search that started after authorities located his car at the park, the National Park Service said Thursday in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX26

Boaters capture video of massive cliff falling into popular Utah lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Boaters on Lake Powell near the Utah-Arizona border witnessed a massive rockslide Monday. Two of those boaters sent incredible videos of the event to KUTV News. "We were just cruising right along and saw a few rocks and some sand falling,” said Mila Carter...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

North Idaho woman found safe

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A missing North Idaho woman has been found safe.  Tessa Shannon was reported missing Thursday after no one had heard from her since early Wednesday morning.  It is not clear where she was located.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kgoradio.com

Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail

A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Hot air balloon collides with moving train in Wisconsin

A hot air balloon collided with a moving train in Wisconsin after a witnesses said the balloon was flying unusually low in a residential area. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on why federal investigators are still trying to piece together how this accident sent three people to the hospital. June 3, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Mountain lion wanders into California high school

June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a mountain lion wandered into a high school Wednesday morning and was promptly locked inside a classroom by a custodian. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a mountain lion was spotted inside Pescadero High School early Wednesday morning and a custodian closed the animal into an unoccupied English classroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Cheese products recalled in 9 states due to listeria concerns

A Midwestern cheese packaging company has issued a recall on 2,800 pounds of product due to fears of listeria contamination, officials said Friday. The affected food came from the Brothers Inc. plant in Kansas City, Missouri, which converts huge blocks of cheese into consumer-sized portions, according to a joint statement from the company and the Food and Drug Administration.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC News

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
107.9 LITE FM

This Grocery Store Being Named Most Popular In Idaho Is an Absolute Joke

How in the name of Joe Albertson’s Supermarket is this even possible?!. At this point, it’s really not a secret that if you look hard enough, you’ll find a “best in every state” list for virtually any category you can think of. Best Burgers. Best Tacos. Best Fish and Chips. Best Camping Spots. Best Romantic Hotels. Best Terrifying Attractions. You get the idea.
NBC News

NBC News

