Vicksburg, MS

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin Rebels linebacker Rory Johnson, a former Vicksburg High star, had eight...

Related
Vicksburg Post

CAP Center benefit softball tournament set for this weekend

Not far from one of Vicksburg’s busiest intersections, sports and goodwill will also intersect. The Fifth Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Benefit Softball Tournament is scheduled for this weekend at Halls Ferry Park. The event will feature more than 20 girls’ fast-pitch teams from three states, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Exchange Club of Vicksburg’s Child and Parent (CAP) Center.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Three graduates named STAR Students for Vicksburg area

Three students in Warren County were recognized as STAR Students for the Class of 2022. ArShayla N. Johnson from Vicksburg High School, Christina Waisner from St. Aloysius and Adan R. Byrd from Warren Central High School were all named STAR Students. The STAR Student program is sponsored by the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School honors 2022 valedictorian, salutatorian

At a young age, both Marquasia Keionna Smith and Jannifer Katelin Banks had aspirations of graduating at the top of their class, and both reached their goals. Smith was named valedictorian and Banks salutatorian of Vicksburg High School’s 2022 graduating class. Smith, who is the daughter of Alysha Brown...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Holmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Larry and Kay Holman will celebrate their 50th anniversary June 3, 2022. The couple was married June 3, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Isola. They have lived in Vicksburg for the past 46 years. The couple started a friendship at a very young age and were longtime childhood...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Star, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: C’mon Benny, throw your political weight behind the pumps

At the risk of being blamed for some disaster in the future, I’m going to talk about an event of nature. I say that because journalists sometimes write articles and columns about the lack of certain events occurring in their communities that eventually come back to haunt them. For example, when I worked on the Coast, a co-worker wrote an article about a significant drop in auto burglaries. A week later, the city was hit with a series of car break-ins. When I was in Meridian, I wrote an article that the city passed through the first six months of the year without a homicide. Two days later, the city had three.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

A BANNER IDEA: Vicksburg 10-year-old campaigning for new city flag

The city of Vicksburg is in need of a new flag — at least, that’s what 10-year-old resident Grady Fields is campaigning for. Fields, an upcoming 6th-grade student at Bowmar Elementary School, has designed a new flag for the city and has plans to go before the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to make it a reality. The inspiration for the project, Fields said, was his newfound interest in geography.
VICKSBURG, MS
#Berlin Rebels#Hinds Community College#American Football
Vicksburg Post

John Ewing Buchanan

Colonel John Ewing Buchanan (Jack), Retired USAF, age 98, passed away on May 29, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on July 27, 1923, to Fountain Hughes and Lillian Gibson Buchanan in Vicksburg, MS. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, December 1942 at 19 years old. Prior to enlisting he completed one and a half years of study in Civil Engineering at Mississippi State College. He received his pilot’s wings at Craig Field, Alabama in May of 1944 (21 yrs. Old) and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. He was also a pilot instructor at Craig Field during which time he completed several concentrated fighter flying courses of basic and advanced fighter training in the P-40 and P-47. During WWII he flew the P-40, P-47, P-51 and the AT-6.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

GUIZERIX: Carrying the weight of our fallen brethren beyond Memorial Day

Last week, I had the privilege of witnessing one man’s act of thanks for the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. Tasked with covering the flag-placing event at the Vicksburg National Cemetery, I made my way down the winding path on the cemetery’s slope, ducking between the sweeping magnolia trees, my shoes quickly saturated with morning dew.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records May 23 to May 30

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 23 to May 30. *Fix Pads Holdings LLC to Robert Joe Adams and Karen B. Adams, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Justin Robert Bridgers, Vanessa Vixen Voss and Gregory Ryan Tuttle to Robert...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Trio indicted in attempt to take AT&T wire

Three people accused of taking AT&T wire have been indicted on a charge of malicious mischief. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictments against Christopher Michael Hayes, 34, 1796 Heather Drive; Amy Elizabeth Hearn, 28, 117 Joyce Lane; and Joseph Dustin Smith, 34, 102 Jeffrey Lane, during its May session.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Vicksburg man indicted after firing shots at woman in vehicle

A Vicksburg man has been indicted on multiple counts involving an incident where he reportedly fired shots at a woman driving a vehicle. The three-count indictment handed down by the Warren County grand jury during its May session charges Thomas Bruce Wilkerson, 31, 2986 Old Highway 27, with aggravated assault-domestic violence, shooting at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident that occurred Dec. 19.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Wallet with $2,300 stolen from Muddy Magnolias

Vicksburg Police officers responded to reports of money stolen from Muddy Magnolias at 4 p.m. on Thursday at 4000 South Frontage Road. The reporting party stated that $2,300 had been taken from behind the counter while the salesperson was busy with a customer. The case is currently under investigation.
VICKSBURG, MS

