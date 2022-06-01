At the risk of being blamed for some disaster in the future, I’m going to talk about an event of nature. I say that because journalists sometimes write articles and columns about the lack of certain events occurring in their communities that eventually come back to haunt them. For example, when I worked on the Coast, a co-worker wrote an article about a significant drop in auto burglaries. A week later, the city was hit with a series of car break-ins. When I was in Meridian, I wrote an article that the city passed through the first six months of the year without a homicide. Two days later, the city had three.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO