Colonel John Ewing Buchanan (Jack), Retired USAF, age 98, passed away on May 29, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on July 27, 1923, to Fountain Hughes and Lillian Gibson Buchanan in Vicksburg, MS. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, December 1942 at 19 years old. Prior to enlisting he completed one and a half years of study in Civil Engineering at Mississippi State College. He received his pilot’s wings at Craig Field, Alabama in May of 1944 (21 yrs. Old) and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. He was also a pilot instructor at Craig Field during which time he completed several concentrated fighter flying courses of basic and advanced fighter training in the P-40 and P-47. During WWII he flew the P-40, P-47, P-51 and the AT-6.
