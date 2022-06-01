Niagara County Weekly COVID-19 Update

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.

