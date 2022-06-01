ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County Weekly COVID-19 Update

By Health Admin
niagaracounty.com
 5 days ago

The Niagara County Department of Health today released its weekly COVID-19 update. The public is also encouraged to visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york for further information. This site contains...

www.niagaracounty.com

CNHI

Gas tax cap well received in Niagara County

Niagara County’s new gasoline tax cap went into effect this past Wednesday, along with New York’s statewide gas and diesel tax holiday which will last through December. New York’s policy on gas sales tax brings prices in the state down by at least 16 cents per gallon, and Niagara County’s plan caps the gas sales tax after the first $3 of a purchase.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Five local youths confirmed in Buffalo today

Five Genesee County teenagers were confirmed into the Catholic Faith today by Bishop Michael Fisher during the 3 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo. They were, from left, Maylee Green, Alex Johnson. Dominic Grillo, Aidan Anderson, Olivia Shell. Photos submitted by Resurrection Parish.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County SPCA in ‘urgent need’ of volunteers

(WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas, both working with animals directly and working behind the scenes. Departments with positions involving work with animals include: Foster Care Behavior Animal Care Surgical Suite Veterinary Services Kitten Nursery Cat Colonies Off-Site Adoptions Departments for those […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara County, NY
Health
Niagara County, NY
Government
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat Made To Local Elementary School

JAMESTOWN – Authorities were made aware about a potential threat to Ring Elementary School Sunday evening. Jamestown Public Schools were made aware Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. Since the initial threat police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

New York State proposes cannabis regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State licensed dispensaries selling recreational cannabis are expected to open by the end of the year in New York. And the Office of Cannabis Management is busy coming up with how it will be regulated. While these regulations are just proposals at this point, they give...
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open. Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building. Developers say the project...
LANCASTER, NY
CNHI

NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 'Cottage' inns once served travelers in Lockport, Royalton

A few months ago, a visitor came into the Niagara History Center asking for information on the “Cottage Inn” that was operated by her ancestor whose last name was “Lackor.” That name did not sound familiar regarding the Cottage Inn that was in Lockport in the 1820s and 1830s. She thought perhaps it was on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton. Upon research, it was found that there was a Cottage Inn on that road in Royalton, just east of the town of Lockport.
LOCKPORT, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York to receive $300 million to help disadvantaged neighborhoods

Gov. Kathy Hochul has plans for a new Regional Revitalization Partnership to benefit cities across Western New York. The multi-year initiative brings together Empire State development, local governments and private charitable partners. A total of $300 million in private and public funding will help disadvantaged neighborhoods in Buffalo, Niagara Falls...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide on Siebert Pl.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a fatal shooting Saturday evening on Siebert Place in Rochester. Officers say the victim had been shot at least one time in his torso area. He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving. Officers identified the victim as 51-year-old […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
wgnradio.com

Animal Wellness Action and addressing red flags immediately

President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle joined Steve Dale to discuss the recent rise in mass shootings in America. They both had a hunch that the shooters from Buffalo and Uvalde might have previously abused animals, and with the confirmation coming from the news that these shooters did abuse animals, both Wayne and Steve delved into ways of preventing further atrocities from happening should these red flags become apparent.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

State Legislature limits sales of semi-automatic rifles, body armor

Two-and-a-half weeks after a mass shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people, the New York State Legislature has acted on measures to close loopholes in the state’s gun laws and to prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle. The bills in the Senate and the...
wesb.com

PSP Trooper Hits Port Allegany Man Lying in Street

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man struck and injured by a trooper on Mill Street in Port Allegany Friday. At 2:14 AM, A trooper driving down East Mill Street struck a man lying in the middle of the travel lane. The man was taken for medical treatment and the...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA

