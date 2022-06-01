ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

A Cleaning Appliance as Chic as Your Decor

By Dotdash Meredith Creative
Domaine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvancements in technology have opened up some great new doorways for smart home cleaning systems. But, a lot of smart home cleaning vacuums stand out against the well-thought-out design of your home. While they might be useful for their features, oftentimes they turn the heads of visitors, but not for the...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

How to clean a carpet in five easy steps

IF you had guests around, or have children and pets always running around the house, your carpets can easily pile up dirt and have stains made on them. This is a five-step guide on how you can easily clean you carpet and have it as good as new. How to...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Appliance#Household Appliance#Robot#Cleaning Products#Cleaning Appliance
Apartment Therapy

The Brand Behind the Pretty Toilet Plunger I Love Just Released Another Surprisingly Stylish Cleaning Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ll be honest: Cleaning supplies aren’t typically the most aesthetically-pleasing or exciting items in my home. Sure, a robot vacuum is cool and the convenience of cleaning concentrates keeps the organization of my small space in order, but not every gizmo and gadget can be kept contained in a cabinet. As a result, when it comes to cleaning tools that are left out for anyone to see, I’ll admit I’m a little mindful about what they look like. Of course, I want them to work well, but it doesn’t hurt if they blend seamlessly into the decor, too. Fortunately, there are brands who follow a similar train of thought from hand sanitizer dispensers to, yes, bathroom cleaning supplies. Staff, the brand that created the stylish toilet plunger I love, is all about fashion and function. Even more exciting: They just launched The Toilet Brush, another quality cleaning tool with a whole lot of personality.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
30Seconds

One-Dish 3-Minute Scrambled Eggs Recipe Is Breakfast Fast

Need breakfast fast? In about five minutes you can have a hot, filling breakfast egg dish that'll get you out the door and on time for that meeting. Customize this quick egg recipe by using your favorite cheese and meats. Try Gouda, Swiss, cheddar or mozzarella instead of pepper jack and ham, Canadian bacon, prosciutto or sausage instead of bacon.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
goodmorningamerica.com

Spanx's sold out skort is back -- get it before it's gone!

When Spanx released its stylish Get Moving 17" Skort back in May, people took note and bought it up completely in a matter of days. The tennis-style bottom is slightly longer than other athletic skorts on the market, and it also features built-in shorts as well as back/side pockets. Additionally,...
APPAREL
MotorBiscuit

What to Do When You Arrive at Your Campsite With Your RV

There are so many things you need to remember when going on your next great adventure in your RV. One of things is what you do when you arrive at your campsite with your RV. The post What to Do When You Arrive at Your Campsite With Your RV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
30Seconds

Creamy Citrus Berry Smoothie Recipe Is Full of Healthy Antioxidants

This berry smoothie recipe is not only delicious – it’s also a meal-in-a-glass! It’s full of powerful antioxidants and healthy carbohydrates. While you may recognize some standard smoothie ingredients, this citrus berry smoothie recipe’s signature ingredient (besides the berries!) is orange juice. And like many of my favorite recipes, you can make it in just one step!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Tender & Juicy Marinated Flank Steak Recipe Is OMG Good

OMG, this flank steak recipe is so delicious! This steak is marinated for hours then quickly grilled. The result is a tender, juicy steak. So good!. This steak recipe does need a bit of time to marinate – at least 10 hours. For a quick dinner, marinate the steak the night before. Serve with a vegetable, salad or your favorite side dish.
RECIPES
domino

The Windowless Kitchen in This Traditional London Home Holds a Colorful Surprise

Back in the 18th century, London’s mews houses were less than desirable. The two- or three-story buildings, usually tucked away behind a grand mansion, once served as horse stables and later mechanic’s garages. Today they’re prime real estate. “They were overlooked for decades. Now everyone wants one,” says Angus Buchanan, creative director of design firm Buchanan Studio—and that includes his wife and studio cofounder Charlotte’s parents. The couple spends the majority of their time in Wiltshire, about a two-hour drive from London, but they wanted a place in the city where they could visit a few times a month to see Charlotte and her two sisters, plus their many grandchildren.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Marie Claire

BIRKENSTOCK Just Teamed Up With STAUD for Summer's Coolest Collaboration

BIRKENSTOCK has teamed up with California-based brand STAUD for a summer collection so good, every piece is a future wardrobe staple. The limited-edition capsule, which is available now, is comprised of sandals, handbags, and ready-to-wear pieces that perfectly combines STAUD’s elevated classics aesthetics with BIRKENSTOCK’s nearly 250 years of history as one of the best sandal brands on the market.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy