New Rochelle, NY

Ukrainian Prayer: A Collaboration of New Rochelle Musicians

By Noam Bramson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch this beautiful performance by New Rochelle musicians of A Ukrainian Prayer by...

Rye Pres Buying All Souls for $1

You can buy All Souls for $1. On Wednesday, The Rye Presbyterian Church announced it has acquired the property and facilities of the former All Souls Parish (The Presbyterian Church of Port Chester) for $1.00. The campus, located at 55 Parkway Drive in Port Chester, across from Lyon Park, will...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Cherished Antique Center Closing Down in Hopewell Junction, NY

Residents are devastated that the business will be closing its doors for good. It's always a sad feeling when you hear a local place is going out of business, especially one that has been a staple in the community for a long time. One of the many things the Hudson Valley is known for is having a lot of antique shops and many people enjoy browsing the local stores during their time off. One treasured antique center recently announced that they are closing down for good and residents are extremely upset by the news.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Local Retired Physician Launches First Novel

Medical Historical Fiction Thriller Set in a New York City Hospital. A new novel by local Flower Hill resident and retired physician Mitch Maiman, Every Third Night, is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours, through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Celebrating Pride at City Hall

I am very grateful to live in a community where all people are encouraged to be their true, best selves, and where we lift up our neighbors, friends, and colleagues with respect and love. The Pride Flag and the other Pride symbols in place today at New Rochelle City Hall affirm these important values, while also celebrating the enormous contributions made by LGBTQ residents to our whole city.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
John Rutter
Goshen Student Eliminated From National Bee Over 1970s Definition

Imagine making it all the way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee and spelling every word correctly, but still being eliminated. That's exactly what happened to Monroe-Woodbury 8th grader, Abhilash Patel. Thanks to a ridiculous vocabulary quiz, the Hudson Valley speller made his way to the national spelling bee only to come in fourth place.
GOSHEN, NY
A Timeline of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley

How much do you know about the history of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley? Learn about the events that shaped our nation. Founded in 1714, the Gomez Mill House is America’s oldest Jewish establishment. For years, the Gomez Mill House operated as a stone-lime and timber operation.
HUDSON, NY
Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Westchester

Juneteenth, also referred to as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day, is an annual holiday celebrating the end of slavary in the United States. While it has been around for over 150 years, Juneteenth was only made an official holiday in New York State in 2021 that is celebrated with festivals, parades, music, food, and more. In Westchester, there are several ways to celebrate and teach your kids about this important holiday and its meaning of freedom, culture, and heritage. Read on for a list of events to experience with your kids:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. June 6, 1944: When they learned D-Day, the largest offensive of the war, was happening, Yonkers churches threw open their doors and tolled their bells to call people to pray for our men fighting in the brutal battle. Local war workers renewed personal pledges to get equipment needed to fight “over there,” and Mayor Curtiss Frank proclaimed a day of prayer. A service was held 4:30 pm at the World War I Monument on South Broadway, and our factories stopped work to silently pray for our men fighting the vicious battle.
YONKERS, NY
Molloy celebrates final graduation as a college

After two long years defined by the absence of in-person interactions, students at Rockville Centre’s Molloy College finally got to walk onto a graduation stage at the Nassau Coliseum on May 24. The school celebrated its 64th and final commencement as a college before changing its name to Molloy...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Another Great Business Opens

Very glad to welcome another terrific business to our growing downtown: Hair House, a boutique salon with a devoted clientele, including Katie Couric, who was on hand for the opening celebration. Dana Fiore, the founder and owner, moved her thriving business from its previous location in the Bronx, and is already enjoying even greater success here in New Rochelle. And as the first commercial tenant at the base of the new apartment building at 360 Huguenot Street, Hair House sets an excellent standard for more openings to come.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

