EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda and Janine's devastating accident

By Sam Warner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter and Janine Butcher's car accident coming up on the soap. In scenes airing next week, Linda and Nancy will head off on a trip to Watford, though the latter confronts her mother about why she nearly left Walford...

EastEnders star Kellie Bright confirms Linda's future after Mick's exit

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has confirmed Linda Carter is here to stay after her on-screen husband Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, announced he was leaving. Mick has been a fan favourite for the past decade as we have followed the highs and lows of his time...
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
Neighbours confirms full details of tragic death storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours has confirmed the full details of Hendrix Greyson's tragic exit storyline. Last week, Hendrix was named as the mystery character who will lose his life ahead of the show's final episodes. New spoilers have now revealed the details of how and when Hendrix passes away. Viewers...
Kellie Bright
Britain's Got Talent crowns the 2022 winning act

The wait is finally over; the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022 has been announced, so going home with £250,000 and a spot on the stage at this year's Royal Variety Performance is comedian Axel Blake. After a week of semi-finals, the 1o other acts heading into the finals...
Neighbours star Jodi Gordon opens up over alcohol dependence and depression

Neighbours' Jodi Gordon has opened up about her experiences with depression and alcohol dependence. The star, who played Elly Conway between 2016 and 2020 and also starred in Home and Away as Martha Mackenzie, discussed her recent 30-day stay in a rehab facility in an interview with Stellar Magazine, sharing that she was in a "really dark place".
Superstore star lands next lead movie role

Superstore star Kelly Stables has landed her next lead role in the feature comedy Holiday Twist. Joining her are Billy Zane (Titanic) and James Maslow of Big Time Rush. They join a previously announced ensemble of actors which include Alison Eastwood, Melody Thornton, Hugh Sheridan, Caylee Cowan, Montana Tucker, Sadie Stratton, Blake Leeper and more.
Love Island star reveals how she impressed bosses with her audition tape

Love Island receives huge volumes of applications every year, drawing young singles in with its promise of love, money and potential brand deals after the show. This year, one of the contestants who successfully made it through the rigorous audition process is paramedic Paige Thorne. But how did she seal the deal?
Hollyoaks star Kelly Condron reveals how plans for Zara changed

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Kelly Condron has revealed that show bosses keep extending Zara Morgan's stay in the village. The Channel 4 soap's producers brought Zara back last summer, nearly 16 years after she'd last appeared in the programme. Viewers have seen Zara play a central role in Luke's...
First trailer for Thor star's new thriller Last Seen Alive

Thor star Jaimie Alexander pulls off a disappearing act in the first trailer for her new action-thriller Last Seen Alive. She stars alongside Gerard Butler in this intense high-stakes film about a man who is racing against time to try and find his missing wife. The premise of Last Seen...
Actors who bounce off each other really well or not at all

Can be sexual, platonic, hate fuelled scenes … basically cases where actors either work together really well on screen or cases where the scenes just don’t work. Eg Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt (pre marriage) worked really well together. Charlie Brooks and Lacey Turners scenes are always electric...
Neighbours confirms cameo for Stefan Dennis's real-life daughter Darcy

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours is about to welcome a new face in a guest role, but it is someone that one current star of the soap knows very well. Terese Willis is currently dealing with the arrival of her mother, Estelle, and it is clear that the pair have a long way to go before they can have a healthy mother and daughter relationship.
Corrie Discussion Friday 3/6 at 7:30. The Happening

Good evening fellow Corrie addicts. Welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Not much in the way of spoilers for tonight’s half hour, but here they are. Kevin assures Abi they'll fight for custody of Alfie. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn't an accident. Elsewhere, a...
The Hills star addresses not being asked back for new reboot

The Hills star Audrina Patridge has weighed in on the show returning to our screens with a brand new cast. Patridge starred on the original 2006 reality TV programme, which zeroed in on her life and those of friends Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port. Last month, MTV announced the show would be rebooted with a more diverse cast and a new title, The Hills: Next Gen.
James Farrar and Chris Clemshaw They know each other

They've known each other since childhood. James was writing on his Instagram about everyone getting an email about who their new boss is, he knew nothing about Chris becoming the new producer. I'm hoping James stays, I like Zack.👍. I hope this means better material for Zack and more development.
Top Gun: Maverick star reveals the advice Tom Cruise gave her

Top Gun: Maverick introduces a new cast of actors to take a ride into the danger zone with Tom Cruise, but for them, working with the legendary actor wasn't just a chance to act alongside a huge star, but a learning experience. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix actress Monica...
Digital Spy Soap Forum Members - Happy Thank You Day!

"The concept of Thank You Day became popular in 2021, to thank the unsung heroes of the pandemic. The idea is that you raise a toast and celebrate whoever or whatever there is to give thanks for that year." I thought this could be a purely positive thread to say...
Platinum Party at the Palace Concert … Saturday

I’m not really feeling this will be the “Spectacular Event” they are promoting 😉 The line up of performers is not exactly showstoppers but for a few of the older legends: Queen, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney !! … Where’s Sir Tom ?. Well I...
This series feels different- cheap is the best way to describe it.

I think we can all agree this year’s show has been a dull one compared to previous years- no real standouts; no runaway winner for the whole show. The auditions really hardly show the comically-rubbish acts anymore, and the ones it portrays that way aren’t really even that funny these days. As well as that, some of the shite that’s gone through to the live shows. (Titan? Ranger Chris? Suzi Wild? Ben Motherfucking Nickless?) definitely wouldn’t have gone there in past years and to make matters worse, the judges chose them to be there (over acts that were unanimously positively received in the auditions) yet still slag them off. Now I don’t mind BGT being harsher again- but when they’re full of praise in the auditions all the time, and miserable **** in the live shows- it really sucks the fun out of it. It’s been refreshing to see some buzzes in the live shows I suppose but I think it shows how weak the roster of people through has been this year, and it just makes the judges come across really hypocritical when they’re all nicey-nicey at the audition and rude on the live show (Brian and Krystal…..).
