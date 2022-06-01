ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Twin Falls Municipal Band 2022 Free Summer Concert Schedule

By Nate Bird
 5 days ago
The Twin Falls Municipal Band has announced its plans for sharing its love of music with the community this summer. They will once again be presenting free concerts at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell all summer long. The performances begin June 2nd and will happen every Thursday through...

