Titans Signing WR Juwan Green

Quarterback mentoring has been a topic of conversation ever since Ryan Tannehill’s comments on Malik Willis. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.” Very cringe worthy comments on the relationship between Titans’ QB1 and their rookie draft pick. News of this may have reached Aaron Rodgers as he had some things to say regarding mentoring at the ’round table’ after “The Match.”
