Seven Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies baseball players earned recognition in the District 28-4A All-District Awards list on Monday. Leading the awards was sophomore Colton Akin, who was named the District Newcomer of the Year after leading the Billies with an Earned Run Average (ERA) of 1.34. Akin struck out 20 batters and gave up just five earned runs in 26.2 innings of work. He finished the year with a 2-2 record.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO