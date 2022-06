Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO