Winchester Police Department announces new chief

A man was arrested Saturday in Bardwell on a warrant out of Franklin County, KY. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said he saw Douglas Allen standing outside a home at the intersection of Jennings Street and US 51. Having been familiar with Allen from past investigations, he believed that there...
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Berea Police Department, 19 year-old Daniel Hays is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. According to police, an employee at Berea Community Pool saw the handgun sticking out of Hays’ pocket and called 911. Officers responded and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby told WYMT the body found in Paintsville Lake was 23-year-old Kyle Webb. We are told his body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Original Story: Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed a body was recovered from Paintsville...
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of kids in Lexington got the chance to fish with the police officers through the annual “Cops and Bobbers” event. It was held at Gainseway Park fishing pond between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. Organizers say the event provided a chance for families to...
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An on-duty Nicholasville Police officer and one other person are in the hospital for minor after an accident just after midnight on Monday. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, the accident happened on South Main Street at the Brown Street intersection. The collision involved an...
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 9-year-old Kentucky boy who was reported missing from a children’s home has been found in the Ohio River. Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told news outlets that boaters found the body of Ian Sousis floating in the river Saturday afternoon. He said the discovery […]
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Department was dispatched to Unity Worship Center at approximately 2 p.m. where the funeral for Malcolm Long was taking place. Lt. Dillan Taylor told FOX 56 that the sheriff’s office, who was already on site to escort the procession to the graveyard, was requesting backup after shots were fired.
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — A fire lit up the night sky near The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on Saturday night. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:30 p.m in Simpsonville on Veechdale Road, according to Shelby County dispatch. Dispatchers said that the structure was a greenhouse and...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man died, and a woman was wounded after a suspect opened fire outside a Kentucky funeral Saturday afternoon. According to officials with the Lexington Police Department, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who were already on site to escort the procession from Unity Worship Center to a graveyard, requested backup after shots were fired at around 2 p.m., WDKY-TV reported.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting. The Fayette County Coroner says Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died at the hospital as a result of a gunshot wound on Haggard Court. A female victim...
LONDON, KY - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two women were killed Friday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Perry County. The deputy coroner says it happened around 12:45 p.m. on KY 1096, also known as Big Creek Road. The road was temporarily shutdown, but has since reopened, according to the...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Lieutenant and his wife, an Auxiliary member, have been hospitalized after a fiery crash in Shepherdsville on Thursday. According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.
Nyirabukobwa has been located. A Golden Alert has been issued for a Fayette County woman. Odira Nyirabukobwa was last seen on camera footage leaving her home on Lin Wal Road off North Broadway around 10:45 Friday morning.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man sought on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need your help tracking down 32-year-old John Trowbridge. Trowbridge has an indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:. See all Bluegrass Crime Stoppers...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a call about a fight with shots fired at Shillito Park Wednesday night. According to police, the call came in just after 9 P.M. about shots fired at the basketball courts. Police say when officers arrived, no one was at the...
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The CDC’s latest data shows more than 2,300 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. That makes for a thirteen and a half percent increase from deaths in 2020. Seventy-five people died in Madison County in 2021 from drug overdoses, up from 59 the...
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people are now charged after drugs, stolen items and guns were discovered at homes in Pike County and Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, Post 9, KSP detectives and troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community of Pike County after an investigation that began after security cameras captured people from the home allegedly stealing from State Police property on Monday. While searching the home, troopers found the stolen items and seized suspected methamphetamine.
FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.
