Twin Falls, ID

The Twin Falls Municipal Band 2022 Free Summer Concert Schedule

By Nate Bird
 5 days ago
The Twin Falls Municipal Band has announced its plans for sharing its love of music with the community this summer. They will once again be presenting free concerts at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell all summer long. The performances begin June 2nd and will happen every Thursday through...

Why a Staycation in Twin Falls May Be Better than a Vacation Elsewhere

Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Open House Meetings on Proposed Twin Falls County Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Finding the Best Type of Lawnmower in Twin Falls

While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Watch: ‘Religion Made Me a Bum’ Has Fight on Twin Falls Street Corner

In today's society, most people seem to believe they can get away with saying whatever they want with no consequences. The word "troll" gets thrown around often to describe someone that likes to bully or attack others through the internet. People that wouldn't normally say things to someone's face will hide behind their screen and often make comments they shouldn't and expect there to be no repercussions. What happens when someone stops hiding behind their screen though and decides to put their opinion and thoughts out there for everyone to see? If someone finally dares to speak their mind and show their face, what happens? A local in Twin Falls has raised some controversy by doing this, and a video caught the reaction he received.
Why Most of the Fast Food Playgrounds Have Disappeared in Twin Falls

Growing up, it was common to stop at McDonald's or Burger King on road trips, stretch your legs, grab some lunch, and let the children play on the outdoor playground for a few minutes. It use to be common to also have a birthday party at one of these places. Time changed and those playgrounds moved to giant indoor ones, which seemed even cooler at the time. Birthday parties were still held, kids laughed and screamed, and parents enjoyed a few minutes of peace while eating their food. Slowly those playgrounds became quieter, the parties disappeared and it was uncommon to see kids playing on the playgrounds. Today, it is tough to find fast food locations that still have playgrounds, and it raises the question, where have all of the playgrounds gone?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Grows But Loses Ground Against Other Idaho Cities

Twin Falls may be growing by leaps and bounds but hasn’t gained any ground when it comes to Idaho’s largest cities. In fact, the hub of the Magic Valley slipped a rung over the last two decades. From number seven to number eight. The city had a population of just over 35,000 in 2001 and now the Census Bureau explains the number of people who call the city home is just under 54,000.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Paving Begins June 6 on North Blue Lakes (Hwy 93) in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A complete update to the pavement on North Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls will start next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin night work on Blue Lakes from Pole Line Road (U.S. Highway 93) north to the Perrine Bridge beginning June 6, with little to no impact to drivers during the day. Construction crews will also update sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The light at the Bridgeview/Fillmore intersection will be replaced as well. Work will go from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night to lessen the impact to daily traffic; no construction is planned during the day. During nighttime construction drivers will encounter lane closures. ITD says crews will try and maintain access to area businesses but, there may be times when driveways will be blocked. There will be some noise from the construction equipment. Work will last until mid-summer. Crews have been working on resurfacing U.S. 93 for most of the spring in Twin Falls, for more information on the project visit ITD's project site. The project is paid for in part by a one-time $126 million approve by the Idaho Legislature in 2021 and Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Do I See 6 Dollars a Gallon on Idaho’s Horizon?

Did I ever miss my last prediction. At midweek, I wrote that we could see five dollars a gallon for regular gasoline by the middle of June. The following morning, most of the station's along Kimberly Road in Twin Falls were posting a price of $4.99.9 a gallon. That point nine at the end makes all the difference. We're at five dollars a gallon and I missed by two weeks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
