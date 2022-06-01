ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Twin Falls Municipal Band 2022 Free Summer Concert Schedule

By Nate Bird
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Twin Falls Municipal Band has announced its plans for sharing its love of music with the community this summer. They will once again be presenting free concerts at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell all summer long. The performances begin June 2nd and will happen every Thursday through...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Movie Theater Offering Shows For One Dollar This Summer

Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls has started its summer matinee special every Tuesday and Wednesday. Select shows are one dollar per ticket. Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 am you can check out select movies for one dollar per ticket. Many of the shows are aimed at children. However, adults are allowed to join as well. I am wondering if it would be weird if I went alone, without children.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Western Days set to begin this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 39th annual Twin Falls Western Days kicks off Friday, and the opening ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. The parade, often touted as the biggest in Idaho, can draw around 30,000 people and will start Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Event officials say there...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Fun Events Taking Place in Southern Idaho this Weekend

It is unofficially summer, and it is time to enjoy the outdoors while the weather allows, on the days that it does. School is out or will be out soon, depending on where you are, and many summer activities will be beginning soon. Coming off of a holiday weekend, staying home this weekend may seem like a nice way to relax and recover, but for many, they want to get out of the house and have a fun time, and there is much to do, not only in Twin Falls but all over southern Idaho. Here are some of the many events taking place across southern Idaho this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday

Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A development for the LDS Church in Idaho, as the site for the new Burley temple finally broke ground Saturday after a year of preparation. At LDS General Conference during the summer of 2021, it was announced that Burley would be one of the locations for a new temple.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Fishing Pond in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is a new pond to fish at within the city limits of Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the public is invited to begin casting a line at a spring fed pond in Rock Creek Canyon by the RV park. The agency has been working with Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways to find a new community fishing pond for last year. Rainbow trout had been placed in the pond in 2021 to see if it would provide an adequate habitat for them. The pond was restocked again in April and will be again later in June. Eventually grass carp will be placed in the Rock Creek pond to help keep vegetation under control during the warmer months of summer. The pond will be stocked with more fish when they are available. The pond adds to a long list of community fishing ponds around the Magic Valley that includes Dierkes Lake, Filer Ponds, Crystal Spring Lake and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#The Band#Concerts#All Summer Long#City Park#Iconic#Csi#The Twin Falls Rotary
KOOL 96.5

Why a Staycation in Twin Falls May Be Better than a Vacation Elsewhere

Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KOOL 96.5

Open House Meetings on Proposed Twin Falls County Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card. The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fried Foods Galore with New Southern Idaho Corndog Food Truck

Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Finding the Best Type of Lawnmower in Twin Falls

While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Watch: ‘Religion Made Me a Bum’ Has Fight on Twin Falls Street Corner

In today's society, most people seem to believe they can get away with saying whatever they want with no consequences. The word "troll" gets thrown around often to describe someone that likes to bully or attack others through the internet. People that wouldn't normally say things to someone's face will hide behind their screen and often make comments they shouldn't and expect there to be no repercussions. What happens when someone stops hiding behind their screen though and decides to put their opinion and thoughts out there for everyone to see? If someone finally dares to speak their mind and show their face, what happens? A local in Twin Falls has raised some controversy by doing this, and a video caught the reaction he received.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy