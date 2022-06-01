Fans celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s birthday at statue

Marilyn Monroe fans are going to be celebrating what would have been the icon’s 96th birthday on Wednesday at her statue in Palm Springs.

The event start at 6:15 pm where there will be at least 500 red velvet cupcakes with pink frosting given away to people at the Forever Marilyn statue.

At 7 pm a Fleetwood Mac tribute band is going to be singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Marilyn. The audience is invited to join in.

This event is going to kick off the Rock the Park Concert at the Palm Springs Downtown Park.

When the sun goes down the Forever Marilyn statue is going to be lit up in pink in honor of her birthday. This is the only night the statue will be lit up in this color.

The public is invited to attend to celebrate.

