ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand City, CA

DA: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Sand City

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWDlw_0fxFxt6e00

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 11:22 a.m. -- Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges confirmed with KION that the Seaside Police Department was one agency involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

The Monterey County DA's office told KION that a subject is deceased after an officer-involved shooting in Sand City this morning.

KION independently confirmed at least two police officers shot at someone inside a vehicle. At least five shots could be heard.

Borges said that this shooting followed a car chase involving Seaside and Sand City officers. Officers surrounded the car and fired their duty weapons at the subject.

A Seaside officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and was one of the officers who fired at the subject, said Borges. Borges can't comment further as this is an ongoing investigation by the DA's office.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed, or what led to the shooting, said our reporter on the scene.

---

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXjbq_0fxFxt6e00

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

The post DA: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Sand City appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting Saturday

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in one of two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.Police said the shootings were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at approximately 7:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.A suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident Vu Thai, was located at the scene and was taken into custody by...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Safeway employee shot dead early Sunday morning in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located at 1530 Hamilton Ave.RELATED ARTICLE: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting SaturdayThe employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release."The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, police said.The victim's name has not been released. The death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sand City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose weekend shootings leave 2 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose responded to two shootings over the weekend, one of them fatal. About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose, where a male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later died, San Jose police said on social media.
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

TRANSIENT ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT WITH MACHETE

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “MERCED- Austin Welch (23) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. On Sunday, May 29th at 12:19 AM, officers responded to Zoomy’s 76 Gas Station at 3006 G Street for an assault. The 27 year-old victim had just...
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
UNION CITY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Make Arrest in Narcotics Investigation

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force Deputies have arrested Todd Iliff (49) of Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Monterey County Da#Sand City Police
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County man gets prison for 6th DUI conviction since 2015

SALINAS – A 28-year-old Salinas man was sentenced this week to two years in state prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time since 2015, Monterey County prosecutors said.Ulises Rodriguez Santillan pleaded no contest to felony DUI following a crash reported on the evening of April 16, 2021, when officers responded to a non-injury crash of a vehicle into a parked car on Bellehaven Street in Salinas, according to the District Attorney's Office.A group of people were at the scene when police arrived but no one identified who had been driving. The officers then found footage from a surveillance camera in the area and were able to identify Santillan as the driver and one of the bystanders at the scene, prosecutors said.His blood-alcohol content was determined to be .26, more than three times the legal limit.Santillan was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man in Possession of Narcotics Arrested After Identifying Self as Brother

At about 9:59 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Bernell Avenue and South Orange Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Tony Fagundes, 31, of Turlock...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

29-year-old killed in Salinas identified by police

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police department investigated a homicide in the area ofDel Monte Avenue in East Salinas, Tuesday evening. According to police, Esteban Ocampo, 29, was shot and killed in the area of N. Sanborn Road and Del Monte Avenue The shooting happened at 2:55 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy