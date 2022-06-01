ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Contractors challenge new Florida insurance law

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46djRP_0fxFjEiR00

TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies.

The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court.

It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill on Wednesday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it on Thursday.

Insurers have long blamed litigation and attorney fees for driving up costs. The new law took a series of steps to try to address those issues, but the constitutional challenge focuses on part of the measure that deals with what is known as "assignment of benefits."

In assignment of benefits, homeowners sign over their insurance claims to contractors, who then seek payment from insurance companies - often spurring lawsuits about claims and payments.

Contractors in the past have been able to recover their attorney fees from insurers if they are successful in the lawsuits, a concept known as "prevailing party fees." But the new law stripped contractors of being able to recover prevailing-party fees when they are assigned benefits.

Homeowners can still recover prevailing-party fees if they file lawsuits directly against insurers, but the contractors cannot. The lawsuit alleges that the change violates equal-protection and due-process rights and denies contractors access to courts.

"Claims submitted to insurers for work performed by contractors under an AOB (assignment of benefit) are generally not large in monetary amount," the lawsuit said. "When the insurer delays, underpays or does not pay a claim at all, contractors are forced to commence an action against the insurer to recover the full amount due for the work performed. Without the corresponding right to recover prevailing party fees, SB 2-D makes it economically unfeasible for the contractor to pursue its lawful rights and remedies in court. Invoices for work performed by contractors under AOBs are generally not significant enough for a lawyer to agree to represent the contractor on a contingency fee basis and it is not economically reasonable for the contractor to ... pay a lawyer on an hourly basis to recover the amount(s) owed."

The lawsuit said invoices for work done by Air Quality Assessors and many other members of the association often total $2,500 to $3,000.

"The inability to recover prevailing party attorneys' fees will effectively shut the courthouse door to plaintiffs because it will be cost-prohibitive to pay an attorney for these types of small claims," the lawsuit said.

But William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a business-backed group that lobbies to reduce litigation, said in a statement after the law passed that "property insurance lawsuits have exploded over the last several years, overwhelming Florida's insurance market."

"Senate Bill 2-D contains significant litigation reforms and gets to the heart of escalating rates and limited coverage - lawsuit abuse," Large said.

Assignment of benefits has long been a contentious issue in the insurance industry. The Legislature in 2019 put additional restrictions on assignment of benefits, at least in part because of an increase in residential water-damage claims.

But contractors contend that assignment of benefits helps homeowners who are unfamiliar with making sure insurance claims are handled properly.

"AOBs are not new and have been used for a long time, especially during emergency weather situations," the lawsuit said. "In Florida, AOBs are prevalent in the residential property context when homeowners suffer damage to their home and need to hire contractors to repair the issues."

The lawsuit, which includes seeking a preliminary injunction against the law, names as defendants Melanie Griffin, secretary of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Donald Shaw, executive director of the Construction Industry Licensing Board. The case has been assigned to Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith, according to an online docket.

Comments / 6

GreenBirdie003
2d ago

It is ignorance and nonsense to blame any party. The insurance and contractors have NEVER had oversight. Neither party has never addressed this issue.It has become an issue because of roofing contractors. They sell you a new roof that only needs minor repairs by claiming that your insurance will pay for it. The roofing company then jacks the prices up with frivolous material claims . The insurance company’s balk at the erroneous charges and the roofing contractors sue. It is the Republican Governor that is making the changes necessary to put the roofing contractors and lawyers in check.

Reply
3
Ken - Ocala
2d ago

My insurance company does not allow "assignment of benefits". This seems to effectively remove most of the scammers ...... and their attorneys, from the equation. Consequently, my home owners policies, seem reasonably priced. Lots of roofing scams in my area. I have had solicitors at my door, willing to "guarantee" me a "free" roof, with no deductible needing to be paid. I'm not sure where the Florida Department of Profesional Regulation has been during this crisis. Something needed to be done as we are all paying for these bottom feeders.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Action News Jax

Florida property insurance changes hit with second lawsuit

A contractors group and an Orlando-area roofing firm Thursday challenged the constitutionality of a new law that combines a property-insurance change with efforts to bolster the safety of condominium buildings. The lawsuit, filed in Leon County circuit court, came after a separate challenge was filed Tuesday against another bill that...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida 'Red-Flag' law eyed amid gun debate

TALLAHASSEE - As a national debate rages over gun laws after last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, proponents of "red-flag" policies point to a Florida law as a model for states seeking to strip deadly weapons from people who could cause harm.The Florida law, which allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others, has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials.But supporters say the law --- used thousands of times since the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it in 2018 --- has saved an untold number of...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

What the Federal Delta-8 THC Ruling Means for Florida

There's big news on the cannabis front. A recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has reaffirmed that Delta-8 THC was indeed legalized nationwide by the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp and other cannabis plants that contain extremely low concentrations of Delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis asks medical board to ban transgender healthcare

Transgender healthcare in Florida faced a double whammy from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration Thursday. What's happening: State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.Hours earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration released a 46-page report that would justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age, claiming treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.The agency said it will initiate a rule-making process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried Wants Florida Legislature to Hold a Special Session on Gun Violence

Continuing her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, this week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried urged Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Tribly, and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, to call a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to address gun violence.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Law#State Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Air Quality Assessors#Llc
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New absentee ballot requirements could cut usage of vote by mail

This upcoming election is the first major one the new requirements will be in force. New voter identification requirements are going to be in force for the first time for a major election this year and, as a result, it’s likely some voters will be unable to vote by their preferred method.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
fernandinaobserver.com

‘Free state of Florida’ cracks down on ‘pop-up’ parties

If a Sheriff wants to shut down a party, they can now declare an area a ‘special event zone,’ double traffic fines and impound vehicles for three days. Florida police have new powers to break up so-called “pop-up parties,” after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435 Thursday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

New York state legislature passes sweeping gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday moved to pass sweeping gun legislation.The package includes a bill banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.Other legislation included in the package would:Strengthen the 2019 Red Flag law, which allows a court to issue an extreme risk protection order prohibiting a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Repeal the Second Amendment

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy