ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sen. Tester Talks Potential Gun Reform Legislation

By Eric Young
northernbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold an emergency meeting to...

northernbroadcasting.com

Comments / 1

Related
vnexplorer.net

Albany passes package of bills to tighten gun control

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign all 10 bills into law following her statement made Thursday. ZUMAPRESS.com. Albany lawmakers passed an aggressive package of bills Thursday night that will tighten gun control across New York in the wake of two devastating mass shootings in recent weeks. The package includes...
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY lawmakers begin votes on new gun control measures

Albany, N.Y. — Just weeks after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats in the state Legislature are poised to enact the most significant expansion of New York’s gun laws since the SAFE Act was signed into law just weeks after the December 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
MyChesCo

Federal Government and New York Attorney General Shut Down Debt Collection Ring

WASHINGON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in partnership with the New York Attorney General, filed a proposed stipulated judgment in federal court to settle its case against a debt collection enterprise and its owners and managers. The judgment would order all participants in the scheme, based in upstate New York, to exit the debt collection market after their history of deception and harassment. Their debt collection companies would also be shuttered and required to pay a total of $4 million in penalties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WABE

CNN anchor reflects on covering Buffalo mass shooting

CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Politics Federal
2 On Your Side

1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open. Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building. Developers say the project...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York to receive $300 million to help disadvantaged neighborhoods

Gov. Kathy Hochul has plans for a new Regional Revitalization Partnership to benefit cities across Western New York. The multi-year initiative brings together Empire State development, local governments and private charitable partners. A total of $300 million in private and public funding will help disadvantaged neighborhoods in Buffalo, Niagara Falls...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Relief at the gas pump coming to Erie County drivers

New Yorkers are hoping to see some price relief at the gas pump after the state gas tax freeze went into effect Wednesday. And many counties across the state have followed suspending or capping gas taxes at the county level. And Erie County is one of them. Erie County Executive...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Announces Solar Energy Project for South County

A new solar facility is coming to southern Chautauqua County. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that York Run Solar, LLC has received an award to build a 90-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Busti and Kiantone. It's one of 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects announced by Hochul, who says the projects will deliver enough clean, affordable energy to power more than 620,000 homes across the state for at least 20 years. She adds that these awards will strengthen the state's current pipeline of renewables to power over 66% of New York's electricity from renewable sources.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million up for grabs for Startup Contest in New York

A program based in Western New York is returning for an eight-year, and this time the prize money has been raised to $1 Million dollars. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that applications are now being accepted for the 43North competition. The program was founded by Empire State Development and the State of New York. They have been hosting the annual startup competition which has invested $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, NY.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy