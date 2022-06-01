Sen. Tester Talks Potential Gun Reform Legislation

A new solar facility is coming to southern Chautauqua County. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that York Run Solar, LLC has received an award to build a 90-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Busti and Kiantone. It's one of 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects announced by Hochul, who says the projects will deliver enough clean, affordable energy to power more than 620,000 homes across the state for at least 20 years. She adds that these awards will strengthen the state's current pipeline of renewables to power over 66% of New York's electricity from renewable sources.
