What to know about summer travel with rising costs

By Kelly Mccarthy, ABC News
 2 days ago
Passengers at the airport with luggage, wearing N95 face masks izusek/Getty images

NEW YORK — With more travelers ready to take to the skies this season, the Transportation Security Administration predicts a summer of record-breaking proportions.

According to the agency, it could screen more than 3 million people in a day with the summer surge demand.

Airfare, ticket prices soar

Scott Keyes, who dedicates his life to helping travelers find cheap flights with his brand, Scott's Cheap Flights, told Good Morning America that "It's not just your imagination -- summer flights right now are indeed extraordinarily expensive."

His suggestion? Book sooner than later.

"Don't wait to book your flights until the very last minute, because last-minute flights are generally going to get more expensive, not less expensive," he said.

One family said their recent cross-country trip to California was astronomical compared to years past.

"A flight [to] the San Francisco for us would typically be about $1,600. And it was about $2,800," Karen Brennan told Good Morning America.

Brennan said she saved and paid for the flights, "but then all the hotels and everything else that would normally be in our usual budget just added into it."

According to experts, the July 4 holiday is the most expensive summer weekend to fly with domestic airfares averaging $412.

When to Find Cheaper Summer Deals

Waiting until the end of summer can save travelers. Hayley Berg, an economist for the flight savings and booking app Hopper, told GMA.

"If you're willing to wait until late August to take your summer vacation. You can save as much as $118 off of domestic airfare and more than $100 off a three-night hotel stay," she said.

Destinations That Don't Break the Bank

Berg also said that some of the most expensive stays include Seattle, San Diego and Portland. But some less expensive places include Houston, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Other Money Saving Tips

For families, try booking just one ticket at a time, rather than all together, Keyes suggested .

"A few months ago, we had a flight from Portland to New York, and we were searching for four tickets. And those tickets came back at $187 per person," Keyes said. "When I reduced it down to one ticket, all of a sudden the price dropped to $113 per person."

Keyes said what's happening is "the airline will only sell you four tickets if they are in the same -- 'fare bucket' -- so maybe they only had three tickets available at that $113 rate. And so by searching for four tickets, I got bumped up to $187 rate."

Another savings option is to try searching for one-way ticket fares. While one airline may have a good offer for your departure, another airline could have a good option for the return flight. Once you book, travelers can periodically go back and check the flight's current price, so if it drops you can call the airline and ask to get a credit.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Prepare for sticker shock if you are traveling this summer

DALLAS (AP) — Airlines and tourist destinations are expecting monster crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel. Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even exceed levels in the good-old, pre-pandemic days. However, airlines have...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

CDC recommends US travellers test for Covid before domestic trips

Americans should now test for Covid before they travel domestically regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control has advised in its latest guidance.The government agency now says that domestic travellers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.”But the advice is non-binding and there is no new mandate in place yet that requires Americans to test before taking flights, buses or trains this summer.It is an upgrade from the CDC’s previous advice, which was a recommendation that people who were not up-to-date...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Summer Vacation#Abc Audio#Hotels#Scott S Cheap Flights#Good Morning America#Gma
CBS News

Summer travel deals are few and far between — but here's how to save

From high gas prices to meteoric air fares, the cost of travel in the U.S. is skyrocketing — compounded by huge reductions in capacity. Airlines are cutting more flights from their schedules because they have been over-scheduled and understaffed. As a result, virtually every flight is full, and airfares continue to increase.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Holidaymakers face EUROPE-WIDE airport chaos: Staff shortages caused by Covid lockdowns mean passengers face massive queues across the continent as airlines struggle to attract employees

Airports and hospitality venues across Europe are struggling to meet the surge in demand for travel after pandemic restrictions eased. 2022 marks the first summer when many Europeans are able to travel after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, prompting a surge of tourists across the continent. But thousands of hospitality...
WORLD
CNET

CheapOair Father's Day Travel Deal Saves You Up to $35 Off Flight Fees

Airfares are getting prohibitively expensive as fuel prices continue to soar. However, there are a few things you can always do to cut costs, like booking with airlines that allow free carry-on luggage and opting for economy seating or other budget-friendly options. Additionally, you can save up to $35 off fees on flights at CheapOair during the company's Father's Day sale. Simply use coupon code MYDAD35 at checkout.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Europe-wide waiter shortage: Holidaymakers are set to find hospitality CLOSED at top destinations including Spain as employers struggle to find staff after years of Covid handouts

Staff shortages across Europe are wreaking havoc across the hospitality industry, with airlines, bars and restaurants failing to keep up with post-pandemic demand. Popular holiday resorts on the continent have been forced to close early or shut for days on end due to the lack of workers. In Spain, British...
INDUSTRY
