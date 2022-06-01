Brown Butter Opens at Blackhawk Plaza in Danville

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
Pleasanton’s Main Street is a hive of activity. There are restaurants everywhere, talkative people enjoying the wonderful weather while strolling the sidewalks, and cars jockeying for parking spots while dodging pedestrians.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the eatery opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Berkeley Andronico’s store purchased by South Bay developer. Berkeley’s Andronico’s grocery store at 1850 Solano Ave. has been purchased by a South Bay real estate and investment firm, according to the Alameda County Recorder’s Office, East Bay Times reports.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that […]
BERKELEY — The site of a long-time Andronico’s Community Markets store has been bought by a real estate firm that also purchased a South Bay retail complex earlier this year, according to property documents. The Andronico’s grocery store involved in the recent transaction is located at 1850 Solano...
What: The Alameda County Fair “The Road to Summer”. Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA. 102.9KBLX has your Fun in the Sun at The Alameda County Fair. The road to Summer starts at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton! June 17th – July 10th. Experience delicious...
Chef Paul Canales is all about the details. Whether it’s getting into the weeds of what ingredients make a classic bouillabaisse, or selecting local artwork for his new Oakland restaurant Occitania, he’s involved on all levels. After years of running the kitchen at East Bay Italian standard Oliveto before branching out to Spanish food at Duende, Canales is now embarking on an exploration of southern French cuisine — and he wants to show diners a side of French food they may not know. “There’ll be some classic things that echo that kind of [French] restaurant,” Canales says. “But the food will be much more wide-ranging than what you see in any French place around here for sure.”
With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
Downtown denizens Richmond Main Street Initiative (RMSI) & CoBiz Richmond are partnering to host a Richmond first: the inaugural Summer Rooftop Soiree set for Sat., July 23 from 3-7 p.m. Admission is free to the family-friendly event, which will take place on the top level of the Richmond BART Parking Garage “overlooking the Richmond skyline,” per the organizers.
Memorial Day weekend has come and gone but summer is just ramping up, and there is plenty of fun to seek out in the season of sun (or in SF, the season of bone-chilling gloom). Some of our favorite experiences—like SF Shakes, the annual Pride parade, and the Stern Grove...
Did you know you can buy quality plants are our local South City Grocery Outlet? Yup, it’s true. Thanks to Megan for sharing these photos during her visit there today. ** For those who want to connect with other locals to share tips and plants, check out the Upper Peninsula Plant FB page CLICK HERE.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are calling on Fairfield residents to be "bear aware" after a bear was spotted roaming in the city. The Fairfield Police Department said the bear was loitering around Hilborn Road and Martin Road. It's the latest bear sighting for the area. On May 14, police said a bear had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
A shelter-in-place was lifted following a fire in Mill Valley Wednesday evening, officials said. According to police, the fire happened in the area of George Lane in Scott Valley. Mill Valley police said the fire was contained to a single home. They called evacuations and shelter-in-place orders but they have...
Browsing options for a delicious and aromatic meal might lead one to a menu full of crab and other seafood. Before venturing out to the restaurant, however, one may stop to wonder if now is the right season for such cuisine. Fortunately, going to a seafood restaurant is a tasty and terrific activity for any time of the year.
Northern California is expected to see widespread light to moderate rain over the weekend as moisture from an atmospheric river over the Pacific Northwest pushes south, the National Weather Service said.
HAYWARD — After nearly four decades in business on B Street, iconic Hayward establishment Buffalo Bill’s Brewery — one of the first brewpubs in the country and an early contributor to craft beer innovation — has closed its doors for good, the owner announced this week.
Comments / 1