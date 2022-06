This week in state tax news: In Vermont, the business tax system is redesigned with mixed results for corporate taxpayers. Flat taxes and tax relief for retirement income are common themes as states rush to cut taxes. New York suspends its gas tax for six months, a lawsuit says Florida’s fight with Disney could cost taxpayers $1 billion or more, and California lawmakers weigh billions in tax breaks as they negotiate a state budget with the governor.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO