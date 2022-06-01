Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Lincoln, northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Logan Counties through 500 AM CDT At 414 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guthrie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northeastern Edmond, Guthrie, Luther, Arcadia, Meridian, Fallis and Seward. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 147 and 156. Interstate 44 between mile markers 145 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

