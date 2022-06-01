Elvis Weddings In Las Vegas Are In Trouble & A Company Wants To Stop Them Entirely

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker probably didn't realize how lucky they were to squeeze in a fake Elvis wedding in Las Vegas.

The company that controls Elvis Presley's likeness is cracking down on impersonators in Sin City, with demands that they stop using the King's likeness for weddings – or else.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the licensing company that controls the name and image of Elvis, sent cease-and-desist letters to several Elvis-themed chapels in recent days, the Associated Press reports.

Businesses that have the King’s image as part of their name and logo were also sent a letter about their unauthorized use of “Elvis Presley’s name, likeness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise," according to Review Journal.

The letter gives offending chapels a week to pull all of their Elvis-themed paraphernalia or face legal action.

The AP reports that the letters were sent in May and the chapels are expected to follow through on the company's request.

That's a major bummer for the Vegas wedding industry, which generates $2 billion a year in large part thanks to Elvis-themed chapels, the AP reports.

"It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood," Clark County Clerk Lynn told the AP.

Elvis died in 1977 but Elvis-themed weddings are still super popular - so much so that even Kardashian and Barker showed up for a practice one earlier this year.

The crackdown comes at a bit of an awkward moment, as Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic is due to come out on June 24.