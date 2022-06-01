ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First Alert Weather: Strong storms move in on Wednesday night

By Falicia Woody
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jua0k_0fxFCRpt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353gXs_0fxFCRpt00
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/1) 03:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in Pennsylvania.

The watch covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland counties in the Pittsburgh area. Other counties in Pennsylvania as well as parts of New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia are impacted. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Storms will start up after 5 p.m. up in the northern counties. They will then move towards the south and cross over into West Virginia, Maryland after 11 p.m. The main threats are damaging winds up to 70 mph, frequent lightning, and hail up to quarter-sized. This line of storms is associated with a cold front that will drop our temperatures from the 80s to the 60s in a matter of minutes.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the night, but in turn should weaken as storms lose the daytime heating.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, and that front will stall just to the south, giving us scattered shower chances throughout the day. There may be another isolated storm or two mainly south.

High pressure settles in Friday, and we'll be dry into the weekend with cooler and more seasonable temperatures.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures make for a great outdoor Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let the nice weather continue! After some patchy morning fog, skies will be dry and sunny with highs only in the mid-70s with low humidity. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans including the Pittsburgh Pride March, Three Rivers Arts Festival, Humble Rumble, Beers of the Burgh Festival, and so much more! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSkies will remain clear overnight with lows falling back into the low 50s. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Great pool...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures round out the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Storms have now pushed through with most seeing light off and on rain through the morning and afternoon today.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIf you are in Pittsburgh, rain chances will shoot back down to near 0 after 6 p.m. It will be a little later in Westmoreland County. Places north of I-80 will see their rain chances coming to an end by noon.Just a heads up that there is still a small chance for storms including severe storms to the south of I-70. The chances are VERY...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close this weekend

BUTLER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is asking motorists to avoid traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange and the Cranberry Interchange for parts of the weekend. The roads will be closed from Exit 79 at the Butler Valley Interchange to Exit 28 of the Cranberry Interchange. Closures will...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Severe Storms, Possible Flooding to Hit Parts of Area

More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
WTRF- 7News

Risk for Severe Weather across West Virginia and Ohio on Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlined a threat for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia. Areas north of I-70 are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas south of I-70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Smartphone App#Kdka Tv#Kdka Weather Center Rrb#The Kdka Mobile App
Polarbear

Invasive European hornets are spreading in Pennsylvania

The European or giant hornet is an introduced species brought to United States by European settlers, and were first reported in North America about 1840 in New York. Since then, they have naturalized across most of the mid western states and are now quite common in Pennsylvania.
YourErie

Deadly tornado outbreak hit NWPA 37 years ago

It was 37 years ago when a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak occurred in our area. The 43 tornadoes tore across Northeast Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania, Southwest New York and Canada. Albion was hit the hardest with an F4 tornado. Another F4 tornado moved just north of Corry. F3 and F4 storms also raked across portions […]
ALBION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting baby formula distribution on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parents in need of baby formula will soon get relief. The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will hand out formula to families today. The distribution will take place at the diaper bank's warehouse in Point Breeze from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The non-profit is also giving out free hygiene products for women.Also, more formula is one the way. The Food & Drug Administration approved the import of 1.3 million cans of Gerber formula from Mexico. The "Good Start Gentle" formula cans will be imported from July through October. That will be enough to make 33 million eight-ounce infant bottles. The supply is expected to be sold on Gerber's website and through key retailers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Urge Marylanders To ‘Know Your Zone’ As Hurricane Season Starts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride March set for Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride celebrations are nothing new to the 412, but this year is expected to be more inclusive than ever. MORE ON PITTSBURGH PRIDE:Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with a cautious optimismPittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever beforePittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekendPittsburgh native Billy Porter will be the grand marshal for the march this morning, which begins on Grant Street. The march itself will start at 11 a.m. and there will be some traffic alerts commuters and those planning to come into town need to be aware of. Several streets, like parts of Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed off during the march downtown. Once the march concludes on the North Shore, there will be more events at Stage AE. This year's events are expected to show out more than years past because organizers have said they want to make it the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet. They said this year is all about the power of the people and to bring flags, banners, and whatever you can to support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
YourErie

Severe storm leaves behind damage in Crawford County

The recent severe weather has left behind some damage in parts of Crawford County on June 1. Heavy rain and strong winds blew down trees along Gasteiger Road in West Mead Township. Downpours along Cotton Road in Vernon Township were also threatening to blow down some trees. A wall cloud could be seen heading into […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Harley-Davidson to reopen plant in Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.
YORK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy