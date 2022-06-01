First Alert Weather: Strong storms move in on Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in Pennsylvania.

The watch covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland counties in the Pittsburgh area. Other counties in Pennsylvania as well as parts of New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia are impacted. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Storms will start up after 5 p.m. up in the northern counties. They will then move towards the south and cross over into West Virginia, Maryland after 11 p.m. The main threats are damaging winds up to 70 mph, frequent lightning, and hail up to quarter-sized. This line of storms is associated with a cold front that will drop our temperatures from the 80s to the 60s in a matter of minutes.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the night, but in turn should weaken as storms lose the daytime heating.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, and that front will stall just to the south, giving us scattered shower chances throughout the day. There may be another isolated storm or two mainly south.

High pressure settles in Friday, and we'll be dry into the weekend with cooler and more seasonable temperatures.

