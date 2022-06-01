ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy reacts to list of names headed to first Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf event; PGA Tour reminds players they 'have not been authorized to participate'

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ycNt_0fxFBir900
Rory McIlroy signs autographs near the 18th green following a practice round ahead of the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo: Adam Cairns/Columbus Post-Dispatch)

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rory McIlroy is not going to London next week to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club.

But he doesn’t begrudge anyone who is.

“I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn’t want to stand in their way to do what they feel is right for themselves,” McIlroy said Wednesday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home to The Memorial. “It’s not something that I would do personally. But I certainly understand why some of the guys have went, and it’s something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks.”

The upstart golf league headed by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia, announced the field Tuesday night for the first of eight events. Former world No. 1 and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson headlines the field. Earlier this year, Johnson pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour but hedged a bit when talking at the PGA Championship.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years,” said Johnson’s manager, David Winkle with Hambric Sports, in a statement. “Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it. Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Major champions Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell also are in the field, as are Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na. Forty-two of the 48 players were announced; five others will qualify from the Asian Tour Series event this week and one invite remains. That could go to Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since January as he took a leave of absence following incendiary remarks aimed at the PGA Tour and the oppressive Saudi Arabia regime.

Sixteen of the world’s top 100 will play in the 54-hole, no-cut event featuring a $25 million purse, with $4 million going to the winner.

McIlroy described his feeling as “indifferent” when he saw the field.

“I certainly don’t think the field is anything to jump up and down about,” McIlroy said. “Look the field this week. Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments.”

But he understands why some players will opt to play the LIV Golf Series.

“You have some guys in a position where like they are literally not guaranteed a job next year. It’s hard to stay in the Top 125 out here, especially when you’re a guy in your 40s and maybe you don’t hit the ball as far as you’ve used to,” McIlroy said. “As we’ve seen, it’s a young man’s game nowadays. So someone that isn’t guaranteed their Tour card next year, another entity comes along and says, we’ll guarantee you this amount for three years, plus you’re playing for a ton more prize money, and you’re playing less events, you can spend more time with your family.

“Whenever you sit down and look at some of those things, you know, it’s very appealing to some of those guys that are in that position. I’m not in that position, and it’s not something that I would do.”

The PGA Tour has threated serious penalties for those PGA Tour members who play in the LIV Golf Series events. Commissioner Jay Monahan denied player releases to play in London, as did the DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour released this statement Wednesday:

As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations. Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action.

Three players in The Memorial field are heading to London — James Piot, the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion, and PGA Tour winners Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford. Piot declined to talk about his decision, Jones and Swafford did not.

Matt Jones, whose most recent win came in the 2021 Honda Classic, said he’s comfortable with his decision.

“I ran over everything with all my people on my team and came to the conclusion that it was a good choice for me for business aspect, for family aspect, and hopefully for the future of golf to grow the game,” said Jones, who will play multiple events and received a signing bonus. “I like the team aspect of things. Three-day events, 48-man fields, the shotgun playing, all at the same time in the same weather conditions. The schedule is great for me with three kids, three young girls. I want to be around as a dad. I mean, I’ve been out here for 15 years. I’ve missed a lot of what goes on in my kids’ life. I was raised with a mom and dad that were always there for me. They were there at every sporting event, every schooling event. And that’s something I’d like to try and do for my kids.”

Jones said he knows his playing days on the PGA Tour could be threatened.

“We’ll find out what happens. I don’t think banning players from playing the PGA tour as independent contractors is very good for golf,” he said. “It’s not a good look for anyone. I understand the Tour wants to protect their players and their product they have out here, but I don’t think that’s a good way to go about it.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the people in the organization. I feel very good about the LIV people and the future plan they have in place to try and grow the game even more.”

Swafford said he considered a lot of things before arriving at his decision.

“When I first heard about it, I love the team component of it. Team golf, it adds a different flavor to it and makes it interesting. Great example was Zurich. Tough place in schedule, they went to a team deal and it’s one of the best fields on the tour. That was intriguing,” he said. “I’ve got two kids now. Not traveling as much is appealing. There’s a lot of things that went into the decision. I still want to play the PGA Tour. I definitely do. I love the tour.

“Suspending players? That’s not growing the game of golf. That’s what LIV is trying to do – give more opportunities to more golfers. I think it’s going to be a great thing. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on it. I’m excited to play.”

Comments / 10

Related
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, while warming up, throws seven-word jab at Nick Faldo

Colt Knost teed up Rory McIlroy, and McIlroy did not miss. Television golf analysts, as you well know, ply their trade by talking about the play and the players in front of them and you. But rare is when the sides flip — players dissecting analysts publicly — and ears can turn up when they do. Think of it this way: A one-way conversation suddenly becomes two, and the player who may have zinged in the past can now zing back.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Comment About Nick Faldo Going Viral

Rory McIlroy absolutely destroyed Nick Faldo during Saturday's broadcast of the Memorial Tournament. During play, Colt Knost asked McIlroy to say something insulting about Nick Faldo. McIlroy's response was superb. Knost: "Say something really insulting about Nick [Faldo]." McIlroy: "I don’t have to, everyone else does.”. Well played, Rory.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel. The 35-year-old Floridian claimed his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-shot win over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys over his four rounds, with three coming in the final round and one in the first round.
DUBLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm hits full-on SHANK at Memorial Tournament, jokes with Justin Thomas

World No.2 Jon Rahm hit a shot that every single golfer on the planet has nightmares about during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Rahm was 1-under-par in the middle of the 2nd fairway on his 11th hole of the day and he hit a clean, full-on shank that shot out at a right angle.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: What to Remember

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He has been a member of the PGA tour for over 25 years and has won the PGA Tournament four times. Additionally, Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Still, it is his rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that has captivated so many people.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#The Centurion Club#The Pga Tour#Hambric Sports
Larry Brown Sports

PGA Tour veteran leaves for rival LIV Golf series

Kevin Na, the No. 33-ranked golfer in the world, became the first player to openly resign from the PGA Tour amid growing controversy between the Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The 38-year-old Na released a statement Saturday on Twitter that explained his reasons for leaving the Tour, including...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jon Rahm tosses club, nearly hits woman, hits shank — in wild 9-hole stretch

He tossed his club. The club nearly struck a woman. He hit a shank. And he shot a two-under 70. When Jon Rahm said afterward his round was “odd,” it was not hyperbole. After 36 holes at the Memorial, Rahm is a respectable two-under. But during a nine-hole stretch on Friday, he was all over Muirfield Village. Golf, right? You may argue the “o” in the word may as well stand for “odd.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Star Golfer Announces She's Dealing With Spinal Tumor Amid U.S. Open

Following this Friday's round at the U.S. Women's Open, Danielle Kang addressed the rumors regarding her health. Kang revealed that she is currently dealing with a tumor on her spine. She doesn't know yet if the tumor is benign. "I'm actually doing everything I can," Kang told reporters. "I don't...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy